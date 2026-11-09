Leaders of the House Freedom Caucus believe there are several things Republicans must do while they still have time ahead of the Democrat takeover of the House and Senate come January.

In a November 9 letter addressed to House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD), the House Freedom Caucus Board provided a map of what Republicans need to seriously prioritize in the lame-duck session prior to the end of their majority reign.

“In the two months remaining in the 119th Congress, we have an enormous amount of unfinished business to preserve and protect the Republic from an incoming majority party hell-bent on radically changing it,” the Freedom Caucus wrote, urging Republicans to “deny every legislative leverage point possible.”

With that, the Freedom Caucus provided a road map for the next two months that Republicans should complete while they still have a majority in the upper and lower chambers. It contains eight specific objectives, one of which is passing a reconciliation package “to deal with debt, spending, and tax relief.”

The Freedom Caucus also prioritized codifying President Trump’s border security policies, banning sanctuary cities, and passing a “robust permitting bill to expand American energy dominance and drive down the price of fuel and electricity for families.”

Further, the Freedom Caucus believes Congress must “limit annual spending to current levels via a CR or Appropriations without policy riders that divide us” and is pushing for reforms within Congress, including passing a ban on stock trading for not only Congress but the executive and judicial branches and president and family members. They also are calling for term limits.

Additionally, the Freedom Caucus said it is critical that Congress moves to confirm as many presidential nominees as possible in the Senate and reauthorize programs set to expire, but only if they are “fiscally responsible and reduce the prices of food and consumer goods” while “protecting the privacy rights of Americans by ending surveillance technology mandates or funding.”

Leaders also are calling for Congress to finally pass legislation requiring a voter ID to vote in federal elections – a very simple decree that a majority of Americans agree with, but one that would not stand a chance with Democrats leading the House and Senate.

“Strip Democrat leverage. Deliver real wins. Do it before the clock runs out,” the House Freedom Caucus wrote on X. “No leaving town until it’s done — let’s finish the job!”

Democrats have already provided hints at what they will prioritize when they come into power, ushering back culture wars after their defeat two years ago. Last week, the Congressional Equality Caucus openly celebrated the “Gayest Congress in American History” after the Democrat Party’s sweep of wins across the country, and others are musing that the first act of Congress should be allowing a man who believes he is a woman – transgender Rep. Sarah McBride (D-DE) – to use the women’s restroom in the halls of Congress.