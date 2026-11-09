Maria Salazar Cheerleads for Amnesty After Fellow ‘DIGNIDAD’ Republicans Got Wiped Out in Midterms

Rep. Maria Salazar (R-FL), currently facing a recount after barely being ahead of her Democrat challenger, is cheerleading for amnesty for illegal aliens even as most of her fellow Republicans who signed onto her DIGNIDAD Act lost reelection last week.

In an interview with 60 Minutes over the weekend, President Donald Trump dangled the idea of working with congressional Democrats on an amnesty for long-time illegal aliens, particularly those working in landscaping and the hotel industry.

“I’d love to do something about immigration,” Trump said. “Get the killers out. Get all the rough ones out. Get the drug dealers out. But let the people that are here, and in some cases here for ten and 15 years, work a deal for them.”

“Now, there is a large part of the country that think that they should be put out. And there’s a large part of the country that think that they should be allowed to stay if they’re good people working in a landscaping company, or working in a hotel, or doing something, right?” Trump said. “And in some cases, paying taxes. And there’s a large group of people who think that they should be allowed to stay.”

In response to the interview, Salazar praised Trump’s comments and urged the president to support her DIGNIDAD Act to deliver “a historic immigration reform.”

Salazar’s lobbying for amnesty for illegal aliens comes as most of the Republican co-sponsors for the DIGNIDAD Act lost their races last week, including Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY), Gabe Evans (R-CO), Monica De La Cruz (R-TX), and Zach Nunn (R-IA).

The DIGNIDAD Act would offer amnesty to the roughly 10.5 million illegal aliens who lived in the United States prior to 2021, as long as they meet some requirements, while more than doubling employment-based legal immigration and blowing up foreign student pipelines in the hopes of giving special corporate interests a continuous flow of foreign labor to hire.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.