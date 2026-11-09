Senate Republicans Force Meeting Before John Thune’s Rushed Leadership Elections

Senate Republicans have come out against Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) rushing to hold leadership elections after Democrats regained the majority in both the House and Senate in the midterm elections.

Among the Republicans who have spoken out about the importance of not holding elections for Republican leadership right away are Senators Dave McCormick (R-PA), Jim Banks (R-IN), John Kennedy (R-LA), Rick Scott (R-FL), and Mike Lee (R-UT). The senators expressed that the Republican Party needs to talk about “what went wrong” during the midterm elections, what the party stands for, and how they are going to fix what went wrong.

“One of the things I learned in business and the Army is that after a failure, you have to start with honesty, transparency, and accountability,” McCormick said in a post on X. “A week ago, we had the worst election results in decades. We need a discussion about what went wrong, how we fix it, what we stand for, and how our agenda must focus on the concerns of the American people.”

McCormick added that he has shared with Thune that he does not believe Senate Republicans “should move to leadership elections” until they “have digested and debated the lessons of the midterms and how to move forward.”

“We need leadership in place fast, but Tuesday is too soon,” McCormick continued. “I know it’s been the practice to go straight to leadership elections in recent years, but we should not rush it.”

“I head back to Washington today. We have a lot to get done before the end of the year and I’m eager to get back to work,” Banks said in a statement shared on X. “We need to elect Republican leadership in the Senate, but tomorrow is too soon. Our conference needs to sit down and have a frank conversation about where we fell short, what we stand for, and what we’re going to do for the working families who sent us here.”

Kennedy shared in a post on X that he had signed Sen. Ron Johnson’s (R-WI) “letter to postpone Senate Republican leadership elections” on Tuesday.

Scott shared that he had also signed Johnson’s letter.

“Senate GOP rules contemplate leadership elections occurring between January 3rd & January 10th,” Lee wrote in a post on X. “They’ve often been held earlier than that, but perhaps Senate Republicans should assess leadership candidates based on how they lead the conference over the next few weeks while we still have the majority — especially while the full membership of the next conference is still being determined.”

The Daily Signal’s Virginia Grace McKinnon shared in a post on X that Johnson had sent a letter to Senate Republican Conference Chairman Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) “calling for leadership elections to be delayed until Senate Republicans meet as a conference to discuss their ‘stunning defeat’ in the midterms.”

Johnson’s letter was signed by Kennedy, Scott, Lee, Johnson, and Sen. Ted Budd (R-NC).

“Tuesday’s result was a stunning defeat, and there are multiple reasons for it,” the letter said. “We need to have serious discussion within our conference as to what we can do to improve the outcome in 2028. Holding leadership elections without engaging in a robust discussion and evaluation of how those running for leadership intend to lead would be political malpractice.”