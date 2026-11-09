President Donald Trump and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President and CEO Dana White held a press conference at the White House on Monday, where Trump said he was joking about White as the next press secretary, and White stressed that he has no political aspirations.

Trump and White appeared in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room on short notice after the president said on Saturday that he had offered the role of chief White House spokesman to the UFC pioneer.

“I have zero political aspirations. I was at a fight for Zuffa Boxing in London when [Trump] called me and told me that he had done this, and the last 24 hours of my life has been insane,” White said.

White fielded a few questions about a hypothetical cage match between Trump and former President Joe Biden, and then a presidential pardon for Pete Rose.

“I can’t believe you actually have questions for me,” after the first question.

When Trump outright asked White if he would like to be the chief spokesman at the end of the news conference, White laughed, “Thank you for the offer, sir … I do not want to be in politics.”

Trump teased, “I am devastated to hear this,” and ended the briefing.

White has been a longtime supporter of the president, appearing with him on the campaign trail in the presidential race in 2024.

“I know he wants what’s best for the American people – all American people,” White said at the RNC in Milwaukee two years ago. “I know he’s running for president to save our American dream. I’m living the American dream and I know the American dream is very real. Whether you were born in this country or came here from someplace else, this is the last real land of opportunity.”

“I know President Trump is fighting to save the American dream, and that’s what’s at stake in this election,” he added.

After Trump was elected, White said he was stepping away from politics.

“I want nothing to do with this sh*t,” White told the New Yorker in November 2024. “It’s gross. It’s disgusting. I want nothing to do with politics.”

In June, Trump notably held the historic UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House.