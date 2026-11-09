Trump Will Meet with Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping in Trilateral Meeting in China

President Donald Trump said Monday that he believes he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in a trilateral meeting during his visit to China next week.

Trump is scheduled to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, which is set for November 18 and 19 in Shenzhen, China.

He told reporters on Sunday night on the tarmac at Donald J. Trump International Airport that he thinks he will meet with Putin and Xi during the visit, and indicated they would discuss denuclearization and Iran.

“Well, I’m going to be going to China. [Xi] just left here, and one of the meetings I think will be with President Putin and President Xi, and that’ll be interesting. We’ll talk a lot of things, including denuclearization, but we’ll be talking a lot of things,” Trump said.

“We’re trying to end the war in Iran, and we’re doing well because… all we have to do — we‘re choking it off. We have Operation Iron Gate that just went into effect. That means nothing comes in by land, and as you know, the naval blockade, nothing comes in by water. So we have it very well blocked off,” he added.

Last week, the Kremlin said arrangements for a trilateral meeting were underway, as Breitbart News noted:

The Kremlin said Tuesday that “work is underway” to arrange a meeting between President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese dictator Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China, on November 18 and 19.

The Financial Times (FT) reported that discussions for the first meeting between the three leaders have been held between American, Chinese, and Russian officials. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was the first to confirm these talks. Peskov told a press conference on Tuesday there was a “general understanding among the participants of this possible meeting that it would be worthwhile and extremely useful.”

This would be the fourth time Trump has met Xi in person and the second time Trump has met Putin in person since the start of his second administration in January 2025.