The Secret Service placed the White House under lockdown Monday morning after an individual drove a vehicle into an informational sign at Lafayette Square Park.

Washington Sun reporter Martin Austermuhle shared a video of the smoldering silver car and said that the driver fought with authorities after getting out of the vehicle.

The New York Post notes that the area of the crash “is commonly frequented by pedestrians and selfie-takers with the White House in the background, but there were no immediate reports of injuries.”

According to reports, the Secret Service had journalists move indoors as they responded to the incident around 10:00 a.m. Eastern.

“We’re in security lockdown at White House, apparently while there’s an incident at Lafayette Square Park,” CBS News’s Jennifer Jacobs confirmed on X. “USSS officer asked us to stay inside the building.”

President Donald Trump was in the White House at the time of the incident.

It remains unclear if the crash was intentional, and the driver has yet to be identified.

This story is developing.