Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney Labels United States More of a Security Threat than China

Far-left Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said the United States is more of a security threat than communist China in comments on Tuesday, showing how captured his government is by Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Carney made the comments while speaking about the sale of an Ontario Stellantis factory that threatens to put 2,000 Canadians out of work in another blow to the struggling nation’s economy under his watch.

Carney was speaking in Montreal and addressed the Stellantis deal, which he called “unacceptable” as the automaker reached an agreement to sell the plant to Roshel Canada, an armored vehicle manufacturer. He said he is “prepared to use whatever legal and policy levers available to protect the roughly 2,000 workers affected,” according to the Wall Street Journal.

Canadian Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre called for Carney to fire his industry minister and said the Liberal government “is costing Canadians money and jobs and driving our economy into the ditch.”

The news is the latest hit the Canadian economy has taken in recent months after Carney reneged on a trade deal with the United States over the summer.

As Breitbart News previously reported, Canada’s move towards China will accelerate the country’s economic decline under the leadership of its far-left prime minister. The country is welcoming a new wave of migrants in Carney’s attempt to prop up the porous economy.

In previewing his upcoming talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Carney said, “In terms of the security risks of our partnership, they are much, much, much less than the security risks of the United States.”

That statement is as confusing as it is insulting given the decades of human rights atrocities committed by the Chinese Communist Party. Carney swept into office in 2025 whipping up anti-Trump concerns over trade, and said himself China was Canada’s biggest security threat during the 2025 campaign.

Reuters reported that Carney said he ​would stress to Xi ‌later this month that China and other countries should not interfere in Canada’s internal affairs and the two would meet on the sidelines of the upcoming ​APEC summit in Shenzhen on November 18-19. Earlier this year, the two nations opened military talks for the first time in eight years.

Carney believes his nation’s future lies with China and Europe, not the United States, despite the northern country exporting roughly three-quarters of its goods to, and importing almost half of its goods from, the United States.

Follow Matt Mercer on X: @mattmercer.