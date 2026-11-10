Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) is calling on the Republican-led Senate to work instead of going home – the latter of which they plan to do on Tuesday – urging them to pass voter ID, balance the budget, confirm judges, and more before Democrats take the majority in the House and Senate.

Scott made the comments on Tuesday, November 10, in an interview on Breitbart News Daily.

“Republican senators are going to get together, and we’re going to see if anybody heard anything,” Scott said ahead of that meeting, explaining that the party has to figure out how to move forward.

“I mean, what a terrible night,” he said of the midterm election, explaining that Republicans need to ask themselves what they are going to do not only in the next two years but in the next two months.

“We’re still a majority. Are we going to get Trump’s judges done? Those are lifetime appointments. Are we going, to are we going to fund government? Are we going to fund the military? Are we going to pass the SAVE America Act? Are we going to stop trading by members of Congress? There’s a whole bunch of stuff we could do if we stay here, but guess what? We’re leaving today,” he said of the schedule.

“Oh, you know we got here last night, and the plan is we’re going to leave today,” he said, expressing disapproval of this plan and revealing that he is unsure if Republicans have any appetite to get anything done.

Scott said if nothing else, Republicans have to approve President Trump’s judicial nominees, because that certainly will not happen come January. There are 25 judges, lifetime appointments, in the pipeline, the senator said, but he emphasized it should not stop there.

“On top of that, government funding ends up, ends December 11th. We ought to do that. Right. We ought to make sure we fund our government. We should have listened to Americans and said, ‘Hey, you know what? You guys are spending too much money.’ So … we could balance the budget. Guess what? Trump doesn’t get to balance the budget. Only Congress gets to balance the budget. So we could do that,” Scott said. “We could actually balance the budget.”

Further, Scott said Republicans could pass voter ID as well as a permitting bill and fund the military.

“These are things that we ought to do. If we were listening to the voters, all right, we would get together today at 9 o’clock … and say, ‘You know what, we heard you loud and clear. We’re staying here until all this stuff gets done, and then we hope you reelect us in two years,'” Scott said. “‘But we’re going to get our stuff done. We know you work five days a week. We’re gonna actually work seven days a week until all of our stuff’s done.’ That’s what we ought to be saying.”

“We have two months to pass stuff,” the Florida Republican pressed. “We are in power for two more months. … Why would you not stay here when you know next year my vote probably doesn’t matter that much. I can vote against stuff, but that’s about it. They’re not going to pass anything I want done.”

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