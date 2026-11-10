Republicans actually have to “fight” for once, given how the government has royally screwed young Americans, Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said in the aftermath of the midterm elections, which was devastating for the GOP.

Scott said he does not believe that any Republican senator truly “wants” to be in the minority, but he said, “But guess what? You have you have to fight.”

“Look, there is evil in the world, right? These people that want to destroy our country, they’re getting elected. They want to open our borders. They want to open our borders. They want to they want to screw up the whole Medicare program by Medicare for All, which will destroy Medicare for the people that rely on Medicare, right? They want to give everything away for free,” Scott said.

“Some people on TV saying we need more public housing. Here’s what I wanted to say. Nobody asked me. I said I lived in public housing growing up. No, you don’t. You don’t want the public housing. You want to get out of the public housing. The public housing isn’t nice. Private housing is nice,” Scott said, admitting he can see why some would say that Republicans actually want to be in the minority, given their lack of a backbone.

“Look, governing is hard. It’s hard. It’s hard to figure it out how to get stuff done. Look … I had 285,000 employees in my company. I built from scratch. I had 285,000 employees. Was it hard to to govern? Was it hard to manage? Yeah, but guess what? You figure it out. That’s what we have to do. We have to say we are going to figure this out. What’s our plan? How are we going to do it? That’s what we ought to be talking about at nine plus today. What’s our plan? What’s our plan over the next 60 days? What’s our plan over the next two years?” he said, previewing the GOP’s upcoming meeting.

When asked if Americans voted for Democrats or against Republicans in the midterms, Scott said he believes they are “fed up with all of us.”

“They don’t think we’re responsive. I think the Democrats have come up here and think they got a mandate. … What they’re going to find out is people are mad, and they should be. I can maybe tell you how bad, what government’s done to you guys. Ok, especially like your generation,” Scott said, detailing how much more attainable a solid life was decades ago.

“When I got out of the Navy – I joined 18. I got out of the Navy at 21 – I could buy a house in the suburbs for $21,000,” he said. “In 242 cities in this country, a starter home is a million bucks. I could go to junior college because university was more expensive for $200 a semester. Take 21 hours. University was $255. There are states where for public universities the tuition is $18,000 a year. I could buy a brand new car for $1,625. Are the car is nicer now? But they cost multiples. How do you get started?” he asked, showing the contrast between then and today.

“Nobody had student debt back then. None of us went to college. We worked. We worked. We worked, and we went to school. We went – in high school we worked. People, we got to get back to – we’re a working society. We work. We go to school to get a job, a better paying job. We don’t go to school to get agreed that there’s not a better-paying job. Over 40 percent of our recent college graduates don’t even have a job that takes a high school diploma. What are we doing? We got to stop this stuff,” Scott said. “We’re hurting them.”

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