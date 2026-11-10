Exclusive — Trump World Puts Rupert Murdoch on Notice After His Empire’s Globalist Attacks on JD Vance

President Donald Trump’s top allies are sending a message to News Corporation chief Rupert Murdoch after his media empire engaged in a series of systematic attacks on Vice President JD Vance in the aftermath of devastating GOP losses in last week’s U.S. midterm elections.

Several top allies of the president, inside and outside government, are taking notice of the fact that Fox News, the New York Post, and Wall Street Journal—three top Murdoch properties—are engaged in a relentless smear campaign both in favor of the war in Iran despite its disastrous political consequences for Republicans and against Vance or anyone who speaks out against it.

The New York Post, for instance, ran this headline:

Fox News did this one:

And the Wall Street Journal editorial board was quick to attack Vance as well:

These attacks all came after the Vice President roasted the war in Iran as the major reason why Republicans suffered historic losses in the midterm elections:

Many in the globalist media world, particularly at Murdoch’s properties as evidenced by the above examples but many more than that, have tried to divide Trump and Vance after the Vice President’s comments.

But the President himself, in his 60 Minutes interview on Sunday night, not only backed up Vance but went even further than Vance did in his comments about Israel when it comes to American public sentiment.

So since the efforts to split Trump and Vance are not working, the Murdoch properties continuing to push these narratives is a baffling decision that makes little sense–unless it is about stopping Vance in 2028 should the Vice President decide to run and getting a more globalist-friendly GOP presidential nominee much more interested in the Murdoch objectives of open borders on immigration, trade policy that does not advocate an American interest over global corporate interests or other countries’ interests, and a foreign policy that encourages more military adventurism.

That has definitely caught the eye of Trump world, which argues that these efforts while unlikely to succeed are dangerous. One senior administration official in a statement to Breitbart News specifically called out Fox News hosts Mark Levin and Brian Kilmeade as well as columnist Marc Thiessen—a frequent guest on the network who has regularly pushed for dramatic escalation from the U.S. against Iran all year while downplaying the possible political consequences of such escalation—over their cheerleading of the war in Iran.

“How many different Fox News talking heads are responsible for talking the President into this mess in the first place?” a senior Trump administration official told Breitbart News. “Mark Levin, Brian Kilmeade, Marc Thiessen, the list goes on. These morons all advocated, relentlessly for this shit show. They’ve all lost whatever credibility they once had in the White House.”

A source familiar with the matter told Breitbart News that Murdoch himself has been, since last Tuesday, personally calling major GOP donors and Republican operatives insisting that Trump has lost his relevance and that the movement Trump commands, the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement, is dead and buried.

“Rupert Murdoch plans to use the midterm elections to end President Trump’s political career, take down Vice President Vance, and wipe out the entire MAGA movement,” a Trump world operative told Breitbart News. “And he’s going to use Fox News to do it.”

This is hardly the first time Murdoch’s media properties have tried to shape the future of the Republican Party. Way back in the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election, Fox News anchors and personalities regularly tried to kneecap Trump and help his GOP primary rivals. They ended up failing, and Trump and Fox News’s rapprochement afterwards lasted through his first term until Trump began efforts to return to the White House in 2022 through the 2024 primary.

The network aggressively promoted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as an alternative to Trump, pushing again to try to prevent the return of the now-President of the United States. Murdoch’s other properties, the New York Post and Wall Street Journal, were similarly aggressive in so doing. They failed again.

Then, once it became clear Trump would be the GOP nominee for president for a third straight presidential election in 2024, Murdoch’s various properties again went to work pushing Trump to select anyone other than then-Sen. Vance as his running mate. Murdoch’s entities failed yet again, as the then-former-and-future president selected Vance as his vice presidential pick and the two would go on to win the White House by crushing then-Vice President Kamala Harris and winning all seven swing states in November of that year. Another rapprochement came together between Trump world and Murdoch’s properties upon Trump’s return to the White House but that peace is now threatened by their activities post midterm election.

A veteran GOP operative of the 2024 Trump campaign told Breitbart News that Fox News and the other Murdoch properties regularly do these types of actions against populist nationalist Republicans—and regularly fail. This operative referenced the Murdoch empire’s efforts in the 2024 primary and used a derogatory nickname–Meatball–that Trump world regularly used to refer to DeSantis.

“Every time a Republican primary beings, you can count on Rupert Murdoch to put his finger on the scale for the worst candidate imaginable,” this 2024 Trump campaign veteran told Breitbart News. “He did the same thing when he tried to anoint Meatball in 2024 and box President Trump out from returning to the White House. This is that exact same show all over again.”