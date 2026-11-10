The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers is calling on Sen. Chuck Schumer to step down from Senate Democrat leadership in the latest blow to his bid to hold on to power. The labor union, which says it has 600,000 members, sent a letter to Schumer urging him to step aside.

“After thoughtful discussions with our IAM Union Executive Council, we believe this is the right moment for a new generation to lead Senate Democrats,” the letter reads in part, according to Politico.

The union says new Democrat leadership is needed following last week’s election and Democrats need “fresh ideas, new energy and a new generation of leadership” to build on their success in the midterm elections.

The letter concludes:

Please know that this request comes from a place of deep respect and gratitude for your leadership and all you have accomplished. We look forward to continuing to work closely with you as a valued friend and champion of working families. Together, we have an opportunity to make lasting change for the people we proudly represent, and we know you will remain an important part of that fight.

Politico adds that Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen and Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin could challenge Schumer when Senate Democrats meet Tuesday.

One new Democrat member, Senator-elect Adam Hamilton of Kansas, called Schumer a “divisive figure” on NBC’s Meet the Press and said Democrats should choose a new leader.

Michigan Muslim socialist Abdul El-Sayed has opposed Schumer and said publicly he plans to back Van Hollen. Minnesota Democratic Socialists of America (DSA)-aligned Peggy Flanagan has not said whom she will support.

In Manhattan, Schumer’s home base of support, protesters demanded Democrats refuse to elevate Schumer and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries into leadership again, with signs reading, “We didn’t vote for status quo, let’s ‘chuck’ Schumer + Jeffries.”

Schumer, who has been Democrats’ Senate leader as both majority and minority leader, has spent the past 12 years atop party leadership.

Follow Matt Mercer on X: @mattmercer.