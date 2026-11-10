Rep. Grace Meng (D-NY) reintroduced a bill that would make Diwali a federal holiday in the United States, saying it is “recognition that is long overdue.”

Diwali — which is also referred to as Deepavali, or the Festival of Lights, is celebrated by “many religious groups including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists,” according to a press release from Meng’s office. Meng’s bill, the Diwali Day Act, would make Diwali the “12th federally recognized holiday” in the U.S.

“This Diwali, I’m wishing everyone celebrating in Queens and beyond joy, prosperity, and light,” Meng wrote in a post on X. “My Diwali Day Act would make this joyous holiday a federal holiday — recognition that is long overdue.”

“The racist, anti-Hindu disruption in Seattle stands against the spirit of Diwali,” Meng continued. “Everyone deserves to celebrate safely and freely.”

Meng’s bill explains that “Diwali falls on the fifteenth day of the eighth month or the New Moon Day in the month of Kãrtika of the Vedic lunar calendar, which occurs during October or November.”

“Diwali signifies the victory of good over evil and unfairness, and knowledge over ignorance,” the bill also states. “It is an annual time for celebration, reflection, prayer, and gatherings with family, friends, and community.”

Making Diwali a federal holiday in the U.S. would mean a day off for civil servants and teachers. It would also boost pro-diversity advocacy that touts the fast-growing Indian population in the U.S, which is now under two percent — or roughly 6 million — of the 340 million population. The actual day would change each year because it is set by the shifting lunar calendar.

Nineteen lawmakers, such as Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), Ami Bera (D-CA), Ro Khanna (D-CA), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Tom Suozzi (D-NY) were listed as being co-sponsors of the Diwali Day Act.

The reintroduction of the Diwali Day Act comes as the share of the Hindu population in the U.S. was one percent as of 2020, according to the Pew Research Center. The U.S. was also reported to have 0.3 percent of the world’s share of the Hindu population.