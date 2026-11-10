Ohio’s Jim Jordan Will Lead House Republicans in Next Congress

Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan will lead House Republicans in the next Congress, winning election as House Minority Leader on Tuesday afternoon in the nation’s capital. Jordan defeated Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise to win the post.

Jordan, who has served in the U.S. House since 2007, has led influential House committees including Judicial and Oversight during his tenure.

His pitch to lead House Republicans included recognizing there are lessons to learn from Republicans’ performance and optimism to get back to work.

“In these next two years, our job cannot be merely to spotlight how radical this new Democrat party is. Offense, not defense, wins elections. Republican policies prioritize making Americans’ neighborhoods safer, keeping more money in their pockets, and protecting enduring American values and freedoms. To restore our majority, we must restore voters’ faith in our ability to deliver on these principles,” Jordan wrote in his letter to colleagues.

“For too long, we have operated without a clear plan to survive the hour or the day in front of us. That will not cut it against an emboldened and energetic Democrat majority. We can expect Democrat legislation to wreak havoc on every sector of our economy and transform time-tested American institutions. Meanwhile, Democrats have already signaled their true intentions. Each Democrat-led committee will turn their full attention to investigating every facet of the Administration and private entities across the country,” the letter continued.

Jordan played up his long tenure on oversight, saying he is battle-tested and knows the Democrats’ playbook.

He defeated Scalise, the current House Majority Leader, with 106 votes to 73, equating to a margin of 59 percent to 41 percent.

Follow Matt Mercer on X: @mattmercer.