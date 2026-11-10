Randy Fine Attacked JD Vance over Midterm Analysis, but Mum on Trump Agreeing with It

Rep. Randy Fine (R-FL) compared Vice President JD Vance’s analysis of the Republican midterm election blowout — in which he said voters want to see a change in the country’s relationship with Israel — to something out of “1932 Germany.”

But Fine did not levy the same criticism at President Donald Trump for agreeing with Vance when Breitbart News contacted his office on Monday.

Last Wednesday, Vance took to X to share an autopsy of how Democrats so badly trounced Republicans.

He said a polling analyst told him “change our relationship to Israel” was one of four top answers that voters who supported the GOP in 2024 but not in the midterms gave as to what would make them support Republicans again.

The other three were “end the war,” “focus on cost of living/inflation,” and “put America First.”

Fine bashed Vance during an interview on Fox’s LiveNOW on Sunday, saying the message resembled something from Germany in the early 1930s.

“I thought his message that he put out the day after the election was abhorrent and frankly smacked of the kind of thing you would read in 1932 Germany,” Fine said.

However, Fine’s office did not return Breitbart News’s request for comment on Monday, asking if he held the same sentiment about Trump, who agreed with Vance’s message, and even said public opinion on Israel was a factor in the GOP’s losses last Tuesday.

When asked about Vance’s analysis, and specifically his points on the Iran war and Israel, during his appearance on CBS’s 60 Minutes over the weekend, Trump said, “I don’t disagree with it.”

“The only thing I wish he would have said there, if he felt it, and you’d have to ask him about that, but if you had it to do again, would you do it? You know, he was part of a decision-making process, and my answer is an emphatic yes, because you can’t let Iran have a nuclear weapon,” he added.