Officials in the sanctuary state of Illinois released a convicted violent illegal alien from prison, refusing to turn him over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reveals.

In May, ICE agents lodged a detainer against illegal alien Shageldi Bashimov of Turkmenistan, who had been convicted of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon with a sentence of two years in prison in the sanctuary city of Chicago, Illinois.

Rather than honoring the ICE detainer, Illinois officials released Bashimov from prison back into the community after his sentence.

“This illegal alien has been convicted for aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon, yet sanctuary politicians in Illinois refused to honor the ICE detainer and instead chose to release this violent criminal back onto the streets of their state,” Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in a statement:

Sanctuary politicians care so much about illegal aliens that they’d rather release a convicted violent felon than cooperate with federal law enforcement. These reckless sanctuary policies are only going to endanger more innocent Americans. DHS is calling on Illinois and other sanctuary states to end this practice before any more lives are harmed. [Emphasis added]

Bashimov arrived in the United States as a legal immigrant in March of 2024. On a particular date, he overstayed his visa, making him an illegal alien. He remains at large.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.