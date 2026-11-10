Sen. Rand Paul: If You Think Gas Prices Are Bad Now, ‘Wait Until the Anti-Fossil Fuels Zealots Take Over’

If Americans think gas prices are bad now, it will only worsen when “anti-fossil fuel zealots” take over, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) warned on Friday, days after the Democrats’ blue wave across the country.

Paul shared an op-ed by David Asman highlighting the left’s hypocrisy of paying lip service to higher gas prices but having a history of doing nothing to lower them when they are in power.

“If you think gas prices are high now, wait until the anti-fossil fuels zealots takeover!” Paul said, sharing the article, reminding readers of the actions Democrats took on that front when they were fully in charge.

That included former President Joe Biden cancelling the Keystone XL pipeline on his very first day in office and embracing “Green New Deal” policies, like pushing electric vehicles (EVs) on Americans:

All these lame-brain ideas and unworkable investments ended up creating big increases at the pump that dwarf today’s prices. The gas prices under President Obama peaked at $4.55 a gallon, in some areas, in May 2011. Inflation adjusted, that would be $6.78 today. Gas peaked under President Biden at $5.03 in June 2022. That would be $5.79 today. And the highest spike hike under President Trump was $4.55 a gallon in mid-May of this year.

As of Tuesday, the national gas price average for regular unleaded stood at $3.9788 — still below the $5.0165 record under the Biden administration in 2022. However, diesel broke a new record in September, reaching an all-time high of $6.5276.

In a November 5 press release, AAA observed that the national average for a gallon of regular fuel dropped 12 cents in the last week:

Gas prices have been going down for nearly two weeks, as crude oil has dipped back into the high $80 – low $90 per barrel range. But pump prices remain the highest they’ve ever been during this time of year. Before 2026, the national average had never gone above $4 per gallon during the month of November. Currently, the national average is more than one dollar higher than it was a year ago.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has also warned that Democrats will likely worsen America’s affordability problems when they come into power, predicting, “Democrats plan to ‘tackle’ affordability, but they will not address the reason — massive borrowing, printing, and spending — we have had and continue to have inflation in the first place.”

He added, “If anything, they will add gas to the fire like Biden did.”