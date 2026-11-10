Trump Gives Hegseth ‘A PLUS, PLUS, PLUS’ Rating for Rebuttal of Potential Impeachment

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth went public Tuesday with his rebuttal of a rogue lawmaker now targeting him for potential impeachment in Congress over simple “policy disagreements” and not the characterized high crimes or offenses the nation’s founders intended as his opponent spuriously claims.

He immediately drew President Donald Trump’s backing for his feisty approach.

AP notes the Pentagon chief spoke at his first press briefing from the five-sided building in six months, launching a counteroffensive against outgoing Rep. Thomas Massie’s effort to impeach him over his handling of the war against Iran and other actions.

“In the 250 years of our American republic, no Secretary of War or Secretary of Defense has ever been impeached for carrying out lawful military operations,” Hegseth told reporters, indicating he has only just begun to fight the assault on his character and his actions.

Trump liked what he saw.

Rep. Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican who lost his primary to a Trump-backed opponent, filed the impeachment resolution in the House on Monday, the AP report notes.

During his news conference, Hegseth framed the impeachment effort as an indictment against the nation’s service members and their successes while undermining American forces “in real time.”

“This is not patriotism,” Hegseth said. “This is sabotage.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report