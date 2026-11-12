Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) said Thursday he is still “actively listening” to members about running against Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for Democrat leader.

The Maryland Democrat told CNN he remains undecided. Schumer has no declared opponent, and the caucus is scheduled to vote Dec. 1, a month before the new Congress is sworn in.

Schumer’s allies credit him with the party’s midterm sweep. Asked about that, two-term senator Van Hollen said the matter was not about individuals but about “a demand in the country for change and bold leadership.” He said he needed to hear from colleagues on the best path forward.

Five days earlier, he had told the network that Schumer had not reached him “directly” since Election Day and that he expected the two to speak within the week. Asked Thursday whether that had happened, he confirmed it had.

“He and I have had a conversation,” he said.

Asked when he would announce his plans, he said, “Stay tuned.”

His answer last week was different. He told Fox 5 DC on Nov. 6 that he was “not looking to be the next Democratic leader,” pointing instead to a possible 2028 presidential campaign.

The senator has also criticized Schumer by name. He argued that the New York Democrat and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee lined up behind the crypto industry and the American Israel Public Affairs Committee over progressive candidates in Democrat primaries, and said two members of the incoming class would not have won had the committee gotten its way.

“We should bring a little more democracy to the United States Senate,” he said at the Popular Mandate conference in Washington on Nov. 10.

Schumer has claimed the result is not in doubt.

“I’m confident I will be elected majority leader,” he said Tuesday, describing his caucus as unified. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), who ran the DSCC this cycle, has credited him with delivering the majority.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) withheld his vote. So has Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), who floated denying Schumer a quorum if he runs unopposed. At least five senators-elect have rejected him as well.

The 75-year-old has 27 votes to spare, by a Spectrum News count that found fewer than a dozen Democrat senators either refusing him or staying uncommitted.

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) dismissed the prospect of a Van Hollen bid.

“Well, what’s his record, other than yelling about anti-Israel stuff,” the Pennsylvania Democrat said.