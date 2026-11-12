Polls Show Voters Have Little Interest in Investigating Trump Administration

An October poll conducted by Associated Press-NORC and the Center for Public Affairs Research showed American voters want Congress to prioritize costs and ending the conflict in Iran over investigating the Trump administration, as Democrats giddily prepare to launch a series of attacks on President Donald Trump and Cabinet officials.

The findings, which were reported in late October by the AP, revealed that regardless of the outcome of the midterms, voters from both major political parties want the next Congress to focus on making life more affordable and ending the war in Iran. “The results suggest that voters are ready for Congress to tackle core issues, despite Trump’s centrality in the midterm campaign,” the report stated.

CNN on Wednesday tried to send a message to Democrats in a story titled “The danger for Democrats in investigating Trump,” stating that Democrats “confront some risk in looking like they are overly consumed with investigating President Donald Trump and his administration.”

Citing a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted shortly after the election, a series of options were presented to voters about the first 100 day priorities of Democrats’ new majorities.

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“Out of eight options, investigating the Trump administration was about tied for the lowest priority. It ranked far behind things like lowering prices, ending the Iran war and regulating artificial intelligence. It even ranked behind immigration reform,” the article stated.

Both polls show an overwhelming consensus believe that lowering costs, bringing the Iran conflict to an end, and even finding common ground between the two parties are higher priorities than investigating the Trump administration.

Left-wing Democrats, though, appear willing to ignore that message.

Rep. Robert Garcia, a far-left California Democrat, posted “LAWYER UP” in all caps on election night. He will be the incoming House Oversight Committee Chairman and promised to go after the “Trump crime family,” ICE and DHS officials, and CEOs who worked with the administration. He then days later compared himself to a murderous clown who targets children, a bizarre tactic with little if any relevance to the Oversight Committee’s jurisdiction.

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The White House forcefully warned Democrats about the reach of their probes. White House counsel Will Scharf sent Garcia a letter earlier this week warning the committee its zeal for investigations may veer into “blatant criminality” and told Garcia to focus on legitimate areas of Congressional oversight.

That warning came after President Trump directed the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate threatening letters Democrat leaders allegedly sent to administration officials and other Republicans in recent days.

“The Democrats are going around threatening a lot of people, including the Attorney General of the United States, and others, with Impeachment and many other forms of punishment, even though they admit they have no reason to do so, and there have been no impeachable acts committed, or even thought of, by the victims of this illegal process. This is extortion at the highest level, and they should be held accountable for this,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Follow Matt Mercer on X: @mattmercer.