Report: 3rd Relationship Surfaces for Ousted Nvidia Boss Jensen Huang

Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had an intimate relationship with a second employee at the chipmaker, according to a report published Thursday.

Reuters reported the relationship hours after Huang resigned, citing two people familiar with the matter. The wire service said it is not naming the woman, and attempts to reach her were unsuccessful.

That brings to three the number of women linked to the 63-year-old executive, who is married. The first two were identified as Alice Huang, a former executive at Nvidia chip buyer Megaspeed whom U.S. intelligence suspects of passing information to Beijing, and Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of health care. Five current and former employees described the Powell relationship earlier this week.

Huang admitted to an affair in a November 8 statement without naming the woman involved.

Republican committee chairmen in the House have spent more than a week pressing the former chief executive to answer their questions. Rep. John Moolenaar (R-MI), who chairs the House Select Committee on China, said the panels are prepared to force the issue.

“All three chairs have said we will use our subpoena power,” Moolenaar said.

The Michigan Republican, Foreign Affairs Chairman Brian Mast (R-FL), and Intelligence Chairman Rick Crawford (R-AR) sent Huang a November 4 letter requesting a closed-door briefing on Nvidia’s security protocols and his contacts with a Chinese intelligence asset. The deadline expired Wednesday. Huang has since agreed to meet lawmakers, and no date has been set.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) said testimony would make sense given the national security questions involved. Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) said he would back a subpoena.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) demanded answers from Huang and other Nvidia officials.

Nvidia’s board said Huang resigned effective immediately as chief executive and board member. Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress is serving as interim CEO while keeping her finance role, and Harvey C. Jones became the company’s first board chair. Jones said the board has “full confidence in Colette and the leadership team.”

Directors announced an independent investigation this month into whether the company’s founder had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. They expressed confidence in him at the time. The chipmaker reports third-quarter results Tuesday.

Asked about the Powell relationship earlier this week, the Nvidia co-founder declined to discuss it. “I don’t think you should be talking to me directly,” he said.