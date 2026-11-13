Attorney General Todd Blanche Becomes the Latest Trump Cabinet Official Moved onto a Military Base

Attorney General Todd Blanche is the latest Trump Cabinet official revealed to have been moved to a military base as security threats continue to hang over administration leaders. The move was reported Thursday by Fox News.

A source familiar with the arrangement did not elaborate on the reasons for the move that happened earlier this year, the outlet reported. Blanche is among several top officials now living in military housing.

The living arrangements come amid security concerns ranging from reported threats tied to drug cartels to fears of Iranian retaliation.

Under credible threats from Iran, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and his family have been moved onto a military base, according to reports earlier this week. A Treasury Department spokesperson confirmed his move and said the treasury secretary will “not be deterred by the Iranian regime’s threats.”

The New York Times reported on the move as well, noting at least half a dozen other senior administration officials have moved onto military bases due to specific threats.

While not believed to be an exhaustive list, other officials who have relocated during President Trump’s second term include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and new White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller. Additionally, former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and former Attorney General Pam Bondi were moved to military housing before departing their posts.

Breitbart News reported on Bessent’s move, noting the threats come as President Trump has chosen to intensify the sweeping economic offensive against Iran spearheaded by Bessent rather than resuming major military operations, placing the Treasury secretary at the center of Washington’s strategy to economically isolate the Islamic Republic.

When Operation Economic Outcast was announced in August, Bessent said it will cause the “economic asphyxiation of the regime” and that the results have been crippling. Sanctions have targeted Iran’s remaining shadow fleet of illicit oil tankers, stopping billions of dollars in oil revenues from being received by the regime. An update in late October noted that vessels have not loaded new Iranian oil as a result of the Naval blockade still in effect.

Follow Matt Mercer on X: @mattmercer.