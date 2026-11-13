DCCC Probes Harassment Claim Against Ohio Democrat Rep.-Elect Brian Poindexter Who Ousted Max Miller

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) confirmed Friday it hired an outside firm to investigate a sexual harassment allegation against Rep.-elect Brian Poindexter (D-OH) by a woman who worked on his 2026 campaign.

The review remains open, Punchbowl News reported. Poindexter, a union ironworker, flipped the Republican-held district on Nov. 3.

DCCC Executive Director Julie Merz described the committee’s response in a written statement.

The DCCC has been made aware of the allegations and takes them seriously… we have hired an independent, third-party firm to investigate any instance of inappropriate behavior, conduct interviews and gather the facts. Upon completion of that investigation, which we have asked to be swift, thorough, and transparent, the DCCC will have further comment.

A spokesperson for Poindexter’s campaign claimed he meant no offense and said they have hired an outside HR firm.

“Brian gave what he thought was an innocuous compliment to a volunteer. He heard later that it made her feel uncomfortable and he felt awful,” the spokesperson said. “As a lifelong ironworker, Brian always went out of his way to make everyone feel comfortable on any job site. He knows these are different worlds, but he will do the same in Congress.”

Blue Dog PAC and the Congressional Progressive Caucus PAC removed the Ohio Democrat from their endorsement lists around Election Day. Blue Dog PAC removed him as of Oct. 28 and the progressive group removed him on Nov. 1, according to archived webpages cited by Politico.

The two groups said they had learned of the report in the final days of the campaign and alerted the DCCC.

“We respected her desires, and also felt we needed to immediately pull our endorsements pending the investigation being completed,” the groups said.

“The DCCC owes Ohioans and the American public full transparency as it investigates this serious allegation, including what Democrats knew and when they knew it,” RNC National Press Secretary Natalie Baldassarre said in a statement to Breitbart News. “If there’s any evidence of a coordinated coverup to protect Brian Poindexter prior to the election, officials must be held accountable.”

Poindexter has not addressed the allegation at the time of publication.

He took the seat from Rep. Max Miller (R-OH), who denied domestic abuse allegations from his ex-wife, the daughter of Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH), and drew a House Ethics Committee investigation in August.

The DCCC demanded Miller quit the race that month. “The horrific allegations levied against Max Miller, who has a lengthy record of alleged domestic violence, are credible and cannot be ignored,” DCCC spokesperson Riya Vashi said at the time.