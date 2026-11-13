DOJ Instructs Federal Agencies to Move to English Language Only

The Trump Department of Justice (DOJ) is instructing federal agencies to wholly move to the English language in accordance with President Donald Trump’s order designating English as the official language of the United States.

The guidance directly correlates with Trump’s March 2025 presidential action, designating English as the official language of the United States. However, that order did not require agencies or agency heads to make changes in their departments. It stated, “Nothing in this order, however, requires or directs any change in the services provided by any agency.”

It continued, “Agency heads should make decisions as they deem necessary to fulfill their respective agencies’ mission and efficiently provide Government services to the American people. Agency heads are not required to amend, remove, or otherwise stop production of documents, products, or other services prepared or offered in languages other than English.”

However, the DOJ, via the Federal Register, is now instructing agencies to actively prioritize the English language over all other languages, particularly on communications with the public, forms, and programs. Per the guidance, English should be used solely for:

a. official correspondence; b. regulations, guidance documents, and policy statements; c. public notices and announcements; d. forms and applications; e. Websites and digital services; f. outreach and educational materials; g. internal agency communications and training materials; and h. super intelligence tools.

“Agencies should strive to operate solely in English. For example, on August 17 of this year, the Department of Housing and Urban Development removed non-English languages from all departmental business and services,” the guidance states, identifying websites and digital services as “some of the quickest and most significant opportunities where an agency should prioritize English.”

“In addition to the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Departments of Homeland Security, Education, and Treasury have already begun removing materials from their website that were previously provided in languages other than English. The Department encourages other agencies to identify and remove non-English languages from their services,” it states.

The guidance also urges agencies to review if their multilingual assistance programs are actually required by law or “necessary” to the mission of the agency. In the event that the multilingual program is not required by law or necessary for the mission of the agency, it should be axed, per the directive.

There are, however, instances where multilingual assistance is required legally, and agencies must provide it in those circumstances, offering a few examples which include federal statutes, the Constitution, binding judicial orders, and binding regulations.

It also provided a list of instances where multilingual assistance would be necessary simply for the agency to carry out its mission. Some examples of where that could be necessary include immigration enforcement activities, law enforcement and security operations, healthcare services, national security activities, and communications with foreign officials. Even in those cases — whether by law for the advancement of the agency’s core mission — the guidance directs agencies to select the “least burdensome and most cost-effective method available” for offering non-English assistance.