Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents have arrested five sex offenders in California as part of a “290 violation sweep,” Breitbart News has learned.

On October 23, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s HSI Human Trafficking Group and Missing Child Recovery Unit arrested the sex offenders in Hemet, California. The arrests were a partnership with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the California State Probation Department, and the Hemet Police Department.

“Registered sex offenders are required to comply with the law, and those who violate these requirements will be held accountable,” HSI’s Erin Burke said. “Working alongside our law enforcement partners, we will aggressively pursue offenders that pose a threat to public safety and do everything within our authority to protect the most vulnerable members of our communities.”

HSI agents refer to such arrests as “290 violation sweeps,” a reference to California’s Sex Offender Registration Act.

Among those arrested was Daniel Hernandez, a sex offender who was found in possession of cocaine and arrested for violating the terms of his parole.

Also arrested were sex offenders Frankie Santos and Anthony Garcia. Santos and Garcia were both in violation of their parole after having been found with sexually explicit material.

Daniel Rivera and Richard Negrete were arrested in the sweep. Rivera was found with sexually explicit material, a violation of his parole, while Negrete was found with methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

“Protecting our children and communities from sexual predators is one of Homeland Security Investigations’ highest priorities,” Burke said.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.