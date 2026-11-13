Former Obama CIA Chief John Brennan’s Son Arrested on Child Porn Charges

The son of former Obama Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director John Brennan has been arrested on child pornography charges. Kyle Owen Brennan, 40, made an initial appearance in federal court on Friday following his arrest on a charge of transportation of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

The case was opened in response to two CyberTipline Reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The Warrenton Police Department identified an account registered to Brennan that allegedly was used to upload suspected CSAM, including a morphed image that combined the face of a minor victim and the naked body of a different minor girl. The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) then confirmed the identity of the victim, a 12-year-old girl.

A media release from the U.S. Attorney in Virginia’s Eastern District said the case was referred to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) by the sheriff’s office on October 2 after an initial review on July 24, 2024.

The search of Brennan’s phone and review of material included “approximately 88 images that appeared to depict minor girls, including prepubescent girls, engaged in sexually explicit conduct as well as an image depicting the sexual abuse of a toddler,” according to federal investigators.

If convicted, Brennan faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 20 years in prison.

The elder Brennan had his security clearance revoked days into President Donald Trump’s second term in office. He remains under investigation for his role in the Russia collusion hoax and was referred to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) by House Judiciary Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan 13 months ago for false statements surround the infamous “Steele Dossier.”

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