Secretary of War Pete Hegseth honored the soldier who scolded him and a group of people after laughter was heard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

Hegseth honored Specialist Thomas Iglesias with the Joint Service Commendation Medal (JSCM) while welcoming “the 3rd Infantry Regiment, known as The Old Guard” at the Pentagon, CNN reported.

Hegseth’s awarding Iglesias the medal came after he reminded Hegseth, his wife, chief of staff Ricky Buria, and other aides that visitors are to “maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times,” after laughter was heard from the group, according to the outlet:

Hegseth, his wife, chief of staff Ricky Buria, deputy chief of staff Patrick Weaver and senior adviser and deputy assistant Tami Radabaugh were taking photos in front of the tomb after a Veterans Day ceremony on Wednesday at Arlington National Cemetery when some in the group were heard laughing and chatting after the photos were taken. The soldier patrolling in front of the tomb, Spc. Iglesias, stopped walking and faced the group. “All visitors will maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times,” Iglesias called out.

“We love soldiers. We love standards,” Hegseth wrote in a post on X. “Well done, Specialist. Carry on Patriots.”

In a video posted to X by CSPAN, Hegseth was seen taking photos with a group of people. As the group walked up the stairs, they could be heard laughing and talking. Iglesias was then heard issuing the reminder to them.

“All visitors will maintain at atmosphere of silence and respect at all times,” Iglesias told them.

Sens. Dave McCormick (R-PA) and Tom Cotton (R-AR) took to social media to praise Iglesias for speaking up and noted that “the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier deserves the utmost respect.”

“This young soldier was absolutely right to speak up,” McCormick wrote in a post on X. “The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier deserves the utmost respect from those who visit. Good on @SecWar Hegseth for recognizing him for standing tall and doing his job.”

“No soldier earns more respect from commanders than the soldier on duty who upholds standards even for those commanders,” Cotton wrote in a post on X. “Good for Specialist Iglesias and good for @SecWar.”