White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller issued a memorandum Thursday night requiring White House staff to get approval from the Office of the White House Counsel before meeting lobbyists on the White House campus.

Politico first reported on the memo Thursday. In a statement to Breitbart News, a White House official said the process is “much stricter” than before.

“Last night, the White House Chief of Staff’s Office put out a memo outlining the new process of staff engagement with lobbyists. This is a much stricter process than before,” the official said.

Breitbart News has also obtained the memo’s text.

“No President in history has fought more relentlessly, selflessly or courageously for the American People than President Trump. Following his example, White House staff are expected to dedicate their time unwaveringly to the working people of the nation,” it reads.

“White House staff must receive prior approval from the Office of White House Counsel for meetings on the White House complex with registered lobbyists related to government policy,” it continues.

“For any questions regarding industry outreach, please consult the Office of Public Liaison (OPL), which will continue to serve as the primary point of contact for engagement with external stakeholders,” Miller’s office adds.

The move adds an obstacle for lobbyists in the nation’s capital looking to meet with the White House.

“The thing with Stephen is, he’s not someone that a lobbyist goes in and has to crack or try to win over,” Ballard Partners lobbyist Hunter Morgen, who was an official in the first Trump administration, told Politico.

“He doesn’t operate based on relationships. He operates based on policy outcomes that will advance the president’s agenda,” Morgen added.

The same day Wiles departed the administration last week, former adviser to the Department of Health and Human Services Calley Means, who is an ally of HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., accused Wiles and others of putting lobbyists ahead of the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement during an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience.

In a statement to Axios, a spokesperson for Wiles vehemently denied the claims.

“Calley Means’ accusations are outrageous, defamatory, and provably false,” the Wiles spokesperson said. “Susie has dedicated her career to fighting for President Trump and the American people, and will not allow these lies to go unanswered.”