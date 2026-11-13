The Congressional Equality Caucus is continuing to showcase their priorities ahead of Democrats coming into power in the House and Senate, celebrating the “first openly gay man” in the U.S. Senate.

The Equality Caucus highlighted the election of Chris Pappas – who was already a U.S. congressman and serves as a co-chair of the caucus itself – for Senate in New Hampshire. The leftist group made sure to highlight his sexuality as a main point of celebration.

“Congratulations to CEC Co-Chair @RepChrisPappas for becoming the first openly-gay man elected to the U.S. Senate!” it exclaimed. “New Hampshire will be so lucky to have a champion like Senator-elect Pappas in the Senate fighting to bring down costs & build a brighter, more equal future for all!”

Commenters were quick to point to the absurdity of the post that drew attention to not the lawmaker’s positions or policy proposals but sexual orientation.

“No one cares. Glad to see you use this a t [sic] a litmus test instead of what he actually does, which is nothing,” one X user wrote, as others agreed that Pappas has remained in office for years but has done nothing of substance.

“Is being ‘openly gay’ his main redeeming quality for being a USA Senator?” another asked.

The post comes to no surprise, given that the Equality Caucus opted to celebrate the results of the midterm election by pointing to the 120th Congress’s status as the “Gayest Congress in American History.”

“The 120th Congress will officially be the GAYEST Congress in history! (that we know of),” it excitedly announced November 5, sharing an emoji of the American flag, pride flag, and transgender flag.

As Breitbart News detailed:

Some of the LGBT wins Democrats are celebrating include Democrat Chris Pappas, who is openly gay, winning a Senate seat in New Hampshire; openly gay JD Ford’s win in Indiana’s 5th Congressional District; lesbian Rep. Sharice Davids winning reelection in Kansas; Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY), whom the Advocate describes as “the first out gay Afro-Latino member of Congress” winning a fourth term; Democrat Jeremy Moss’s victory in Michigan, making him the state’s first openly gay House lawmaker; and more. The Congressional Equality Caucus’s celebration also indicates that the left has not actually lost their devotion to pushing the LGBT agenda on Americans, the latter of whom pushed back on the culture war with the election of President Trump in 2024. During former President Joe Biden’s term, Democrats had constantly pushed the transgender agenda on children by promoting drag queen story hours and advocating for “gender affirming care” for children — leftist speak for puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and genital mutilation.

In another post, the Equality Caucus attempted to state that fighting for “equality” – leftist speak for boys in girls’ sports, taxpayer funded genital mutilation surgery, and drag queen story hours for children – is somehow connected to fighting for affordability.