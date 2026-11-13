The Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) will decide the constitutionality of what officials call President Donald Trump’s “single most important” reform at the U.S.-Mexico border.

On Friday, SCOTUS announced that it would hear oral arguments on the case challenging Trump’s executive order known as Guaranteeing the States Protection Against Invasion, which prevents migrants from showing up to the southern border to seek asylum.

“The single most important factor in the President’s success at the border has been this executive order, which he signed on day one,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) James Percival said. “After successfully preserving this authority in lower courts for two years, we look forward to presenting our arguments to the Supreme Court.”

The executive order has helped usher in the lowest levels of illegal immigration at the southern border in recorded history.

For a year, there have been zero migrant releases from the border, a major turnaround from the tens of thousands of migrant releases that occurred every month under former President Joe Biden’s administration.

In September, fewer than 9,000 illegal aliens were arrested trying to cross the border. For all of Fiscal Year 2026, fewer than 137,000 illegal aliens were arrested crossing the border, a historic low and a 95 percent reduction in illegal immigration compared to peak border crossings under Biden.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.