Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) is vying for the top Republican spot on the Senate Health Committee in the new Congress, vowing to do everything in his power to “prevent Washington from inserting itself between Americans and their doctors.”

Paul is seeking the top position on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) committee following the upcoming shakeup in Congress, with Democrats taking over the House and Senate come January. The current chair of the committee, Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), lost his primary, and other members, including Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), lost their reelection bids, changing the dynamic on the Republican side of the committee.

“As a physician and the author of dozens of bills on health care, education, and labor, I know the issues before this committee affect nearly every American family, from the cost of health care and how schools serve our children to how people earn a living and save for retirement,” Paul said in a statement detailing his intention of going for the top Republican spot on the committee.

“The coming Congress will bring a rush toward socialism unlike anything we have seen,” he warned. “Families, not federal bureaucrats, should make the decisions that shape their lives. I will stand against efforts to put Washington between Americans and their doctors, their children’s schools, and their paychecks.”

This change would pit Paul against current ranking member Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), the latter of whom is a democratic socialist who has championed universal health care. Further, Sanders also stated during a recent appearance on CNN’s State of the Union that he is “open” to impeaching MAHA champion Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“At the very least, I think, he is the most dangerous secretary of the HHS in history and he needs to be held accountable,” Sanders claimed. “We’re going to bring him before the committee, that’s for sure, and ask him some tough questions that have not been asked of him previously.”

Notably, Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA), who currently sits on the committee, has also called for making America “healthier” by firing Kennedy, despite his victories: