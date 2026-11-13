Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested an illegal alien, convicted of killing United States Marine Corps Veteran Gregory Errol Homola in a drunk driving crash, after the sanctuary state of Illinois repeatedly protected the felon from federal agents.

In 2012, illegal alien Vicente Torres-Vasquez of Mexico was convicted of aggravated drunk driving resulting in death and two counts of aggravated drunk driving resulting in great bodily injury.

The year prior, in July 2011, Torres-Vasquez was drunk driving in Wauconda, Illinois, when he hit and killed 55-year-old Gregory Errol Homola, who was driving his motorcycle, while injuring two women in a separate vehicle. The illegal alien was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

After serving only 14 years of his sentence, the state of Illinois released Torres-Vasquez from prison on parole on November 2, refusing to honor an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer that had been lodged in January 2017 and again in March of this year.

On November 11, ICE agents arrested Torres-Vasquez. He will remain in federal custody pending deportation from the U.S.

Before killing Homola in the drunk driving crash, Torres-Vasquez had been arrested four times for drunk driving and was never turned over to ICE agents.

“This illegal alien was sentenced to 25 years in prison after killing a man while drunk behind the wheel. When ICE lodged a detainer ahead of his release on parole, sanctuary politicians in J.B. Pritzker’s Illinois refused to cooperate with us and released him without notifying ICE,” Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in a statement:

Thankfully, the brave patriots of ICE managed to arrest this killer anyway, and he will now be deported from our country. These heartless sanctuary politicians need to stop prioritizing political power over the safety of their constituents. They owe it to the Angel Families to work with us so that we can prevent any more American lives from being lost to illegal alien crime. [Emphasis added]

Torres-Vasquez twice illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border through Arizona in March 2004. Both times, he was granted voluntary departure. On a third occasion, he crossed the border, undetected by Border Patrol agents.

A federal immigration judge ordered Torres-Vasquez deported in November 2010 — a year before the crash that killed Homola.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.