‘Unelected, Yet Still Effective’ Democrat Rep. Al Green Plans to Impeach Trump Yet Again

Perpetually outraged Democrat Rep. Al Green (D-TX) is, once again, announcing plans to try to impeach President Donald Trump.

Speaking on the House floor this week, Green — who has continued to seek Trump’s impeachment in the commander-in-chief’s first and second terms — announced his plans to introduce articles of impeachment against Trump as early as next week.

“I rise today as an unelected, yet still effective, unbought, unbossed, unelected, liberated Democrat. I rise, censured, but not silenced. Censured, but not silenced,” Green declared, claiming that he rises in the “name of liberty and justice” for all.

“Mr. Speaker, I rise today to give notice that as early as next week, I will call for a vote to impeach Donald John Trump, President of the United States of America,” he said, claiming not to take this “lightly” despite initiating similar calls at least half a dozen times over the years.

“It is something that I have given much thought to, and it is something that I must follow through with,” Green stated, connecting the attempted impeachment of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to an impeachment of Trump, continually referring to the 204 House members who voted to keep the impeachment effort against Hegseth alive, to no avail.

“The 204 people who voted to move the articles of impeachment forward demonstrated that they are not complicit collaborators; that it was not a waste of time, and it won’t be a waste of time when we bring these next articles,” Green said, expressing hope that there is not a “double standard” and that lawmakers also support impeaching Trump.

“Let’s end the double standard with the next votes, because quite frankly, I don’t know how we will escape voting no to impeach the president of the United States of America, the commander-in-chief. How we can ignore what has happened with him, hope to impeach Mr. Hegseth when the articles that I will present will have, in essence, the same charges, but they are the charges as they apply to the president,” he said, asking how lawmakers will be able to “possibly escape” it.

“How we can possibly escape the notion that there will be a degree of hypocrisy associated with voting against this impeachment? But there will be people who will do it. There will. There will be people who will vote to impeach the person who was following orders, but they won’t vote to impeach the person who gave the orders,” he said, later declaring, “Both are culpable, but this man should not escape his culpability simply because this man carried out the orders.”

“They both should be impeached, and within the next week or so, as soon as next week, we will have an opportunity to show the world that we believe that the subordinate should not be the only person who is charged and brought to justice,” Green said, later adding that a prolonged investigation is not necessary, either.

“The 204 persons demonstrated by their vote that you don’t have to have a prolonged investigation to bring orders of impeachment to the floor. There was no investigation. Some things must be repeated. There was no investigation. There was the opportunity for members to peruse the articles of impeachment. After reading them, we knew all of the facts associated with those articles, so we had an opportunity to vote on those articles of impeachment. This is what we can do,” he said, declaring, “We don’t have to have an investigation in all cases.”

In September, the U.S. House killed another resolution by Green to impeach Trump, going down in a 232-147 vote.