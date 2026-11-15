Biden-Appointed Judge Stops Closure of D.C. Golf Course Trump Wants Renovated

President Donald Trump’s plan renovate a Washington, DC, golf course hit a road block Saturday when a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order that at the very least delays its closure and prevents a major face lift from being done.

U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes issued the two-week delay before the East Potomac Golf Links was due to close Sunday for 15 months, news outlets reported over the weekend.

The course has historic value as it sits on federally owned land at East Potomac Park and been a public golf destination for those who enjoy a day on the links.

“Trump announced in May the course would undergo a “historic renovation” that would prepare it to host major professional golf events,” Fox News reported.

That would be a dramatic contrast to the course that Trump had nicknamed “Trash Island,” commenting on Saturday in a Truth Social post where he could called it the “worst” course in the world.

No one can say the President doesn’t know golf courses. As a developer, his company owns or manages more than two dozen premiere course across the globe.

In the post he commented on the judge and the course, saying:

Unfortunately, Judge Ana Reyes doesn’t want us to quickly and inexpensively fix up the Course which is, also, very dangerous — The Fairways are far too close together. When you walk down the corridors of Trash Island, you don’t hear the sound of the running Potomac, all you hear is the sound of people screaming, “FORE!

The Biden-appointed judge objected to course being closed completely and the renovation charging foreward while there was legal challenges legal challenge initiated against the project in February by the DC Preservation League and two local golfers, GMToday reported.

“The plaintiffs argued that Trump’s plan would change the character of the accessible golf course and make it unaffordable, something the Republican president denies,” the outlet reported.

Repairs can be made on the course, she wrote, but it must remain open.

Judge Reyes said her order:

ENJOINS the government from closing East Potomac Park and the East Potomac Golf Course during the daily hours in which they were open as of November 14, 2026. It does not order the Government to undertake any active management of either. Further, for the avoidance of any doubt, the Government remains free, as it has since the onset of this litigation, to conduct repairs on any part of the Park and Course with any notice required by the existing Preliminary Injunction.

Catherine Carroll, a senior legal adviser at Democracy Forward, which is representing the plaintiffs, praised the ruling.

“We are grateful that once again, a court has intervened to prevent irreparable harm caused by the Trump-Vance administration’s pursuit of another one of the president’s vanity projects,” she said. “The administration’s inexplicable drive to destroy East Potomac Park would have taken away a treasured park that could never be replaced.”

However, Trump in his Truth Social post expressed hope the judge would eventually see the positive aspects of the renovation plan. It includes creating a course suitable for championship professional tournaments, while at the same time offering steep discounts for regular golfers.

“In any event, we’re making progress, and hopefully the Judge will agree that the Dignity, Beauty, and Importance of Washington, D.C., will be greatly enhanced by this soon to be beautiful Project,” he wrote.

He added, “Trash Island, after years of laughter and scorn, will evolve into something very special, something which the Judge will be able to take great pride in seeing!”

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.