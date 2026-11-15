The New York City chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) has put forward their choice for president in 2028, CNN reported Saturday.

The DSA officially encouraged Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) to run in 2028 via a resolution the group passed Saturday. However, the CNN article noted it was not an official endorsement for Ocasio-Cortez, whom hard-left Democrats have reportedly been pushing to run.

The CNN report continued:

Gustavo Gordillo, co-chair of the local DSA chapter, described the resolution as “a commitment to encouraging and building the foundation for a presidential campaign.” “AOC and New York City DSA are committed to building a stronger democratic socialist movement and DSA will create the conditions for a presidential campaign capable of advancing a working-class political agenda,” Gordillo said during a press conference after the convention. … The AOC resolution frames her potential presidential bid as a chance to champion working-class voters and expand DSA’s national influence.

However, Ocasio-Cortez revealed in May that her ambitions went beyond running for the White House, Breitbart News reported at the time. “They assume that my ambition is a title or a seat. And my ambition is way bigger than that. My ambition is to change this country,” she said.

A poll at that time found she was leading the potential crowd of 2028 presidential candidates, and another report said she appeared to be moving toward campaigning for president even though she claimed she had not made a decision regarding the matter.

More recently, left-wing commentator and Marxist Hasan Piker said in September he would campaign for Ocasio-Cortez if she chose to run, Breitbart News reported.

“When asked if he would want to campaign for her if she decided to run for president, Piker said, ‘Oh, absolutely. Yes. What goes on behind the scenes in the Democratic Party and what gets talked about is entirely different, I think, in many respects,'” the outlet stated.