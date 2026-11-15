SULAYMANIYAH, Iraq — The President of Iraq Nizar Amedi told Breitbart News that American President Donald Trump is a “very significantly important man” in the scheme of history who can bring peace and prosperity not just to the Middle East but to the whole world by formally ending the war in Iran.

Amedi, speaking to Breitbart News through a translator, encouraged Trump to return to his focus on ending wars around the world, something Trump put a huge emphasis on during his 2024 presidential campaign and in his first year or so upon returning to the White House. Trump, of course, helped negotiate peace deals ending a number of wars and conflicts worldwide before the U.S. ended up ensnared in a prolonged conflict with Iran.

“Mr. Trump is a very significantly important man,” Amedi told Breitbart News. “He rules a very large nation. I want him to go back to first when he got elected, which was to end all wars, whether it’s the war between Ukraine and Russia or any other wars in the world. He should go back to that and bring peace to the region and end wars just like the ones he has already done.”

Amedi positioned Iraq as a key possible interlocutor between the two warring parties and said his message to both is to take advantage of the opportunity for true lasting peace now.

“Iraq is in the best place geographically and in a connectional matter between Iran and the U.S. There is a lot of opportunity for the U.S. as a partner for many years as well as Iran being an old neighbor of ours since forever,” Amedi told Breitbart News. “I have a single message for the U.S. and Iran: the sun is still shining. As long as you guys have the daylight where the sun is shining, you have to try and get along because there will come a time once the darkness comes where there won’t be room to do this anymore.”

Amedi sat down with Breitbart News for an exclusive interview here on Friday last week on the sidelines of the Slemani Strategic Forum in the Kurdistan part of Iraq. The event highlighted opportunities for the west in the Kurdistan Regional Government in northern Iraq. Kurdistan is a semi-autonomous, essentially self-governed region in northern Iraq on the border with Iran that is led by Kurds. Currently, there is a power struggle between various factions of Kurds over the structure over the government and this event was hosted in the part of Kurdistan in Iraq that is run by the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK)—the other side of Kurdistan, in Erbil, is run by the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).

Just days before the Slemani Strategic Forum, a power struggle between PUK and KDP broke out over KDP flipping several previously unaligned members of the Kurdistan government to its side—allegations by PUK members are that they were bribed or coerced to do so in an undemocratic manner—and KDP has claimed to have formed a parliament after years of deadlock. PUK leaders say they do not recognize any such parliament. The U.S., through U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack, has encouraged the two sides to figure it out and sort out some kind of agreement without needing intervention from the west.

Regardless of the very local power-structure issues playing out here, the Slemani Strategic Forum also came in the immediate aftermath of the American midterm elections and brought together Middle Eastern and Iraqi leaders here with western leaders.

Two top Greek politicians, Vice President of the governing party of Greece New Democracy and Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis, as well as Foreign Minister Giorgios Gerapetritis, came to the event as did a number of leaders from across Europe, the United States, and elsewhere around the world. Of course, given the proximity of Sulaymaniyah to Iran, approximately 100 kilometers, there are deep ties and understandings between many of the people including even the leadership in Kurdistan. Kurds are spread culturally across four nations including Iraq, Turkey, Syria, and Iran, so what is next for the U.S. war in Iran was the dominant global discussion point at the event here.

Amedi told Breitbart News it is clear what the message from the American people was in the U.S. midterm elections, and that the Republicans in the United States who have admitted that the unpopularity of the war is the reason for the deep losses show it is time for the U.S. to figure out an off ramp here and end the hostilities once and for all.

“Regarding the U.S. and Iran and the war between each other and their communications, they need to get better and they need to reach an agreement,” Amedi told Breitbart News. “They’re not going to be fighting until the end of time. Obviously, there has to be some sort of middle ground reached. The Democrats winning the midterm elections and sweeping the Republicans is a very adamant thing that showed that even the population in the U.S. is no longer with the war and they want the war to end. We saw that the Republicans admitted that one of the reasons they lost is that, largely, during the midterm elections, the war was still ongoing.”

Amedi told Breitbart News he had the same message for Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian when he met with him Thursday in Turkey. Amedi said he encouraged Pezeshkian to seek out peace as well and that Iraq is willing to help bring the two warring nations to an agreement for peace.

“We never want war. It is the furthest thing we are looking for. We don’t want anything to do with war. We want peace in the region and we have always tried to facilitate this,” Amedi told Breitbart News. “We always are in between discussions to negotiate between the U.S. and Iran and help bring them to peace as much as possible. Yesterday when I was in Antalya, in Turkey, I had also met with the President of Iran, Mr. Pezeshkian, and had the same conversation about trying to negotiate peace and bring discussions to the table on the matter.”

Amedi said in the broader arc of history Trump can be extremely effective for the world’s chances for prosperity—one of his advisers right before this interview described it to Breitbart News as a shot for “peace and money for everyone”—if he gets back on track after the U.S. midterm elections. Interestingly, Iraq, which was at war for decades dating back to the George W. Bush administration’s decision to topple Saddam Hussein and then later against the rise of ISIS—Trump finally defeated ISIS formally and withdrew American forces at the end of September—is experiencing a bit of an economic resurgence now and Amedi said that while the U.S. war in Iran is hurting the entire Middle East including Iraq that as soon as it is over the region will recover quickly.

Amedi said the hope is when that happens economic ties between the U.S. and Iraq will deepen, U.S. companies will make more investment in Iraq, and U.S. embassies will encourage Americans to travel to Iraq to help foster ties between the two nations.

“The region is in a war because of Iran and the U.S. It’s not only affected us,” Amedi said. “It has affected anyone who decides to go to Kuwait, UAE, and so on. If the war ends, all will be well in the region and stability will come back. But regardless of that, Iraq welcomes everyone. It is now stabilizing. It welcomes investment from all companies around the world and it would be happy to have more. All the U.S. embassies in the region regularly update their citizens to not come to this area. If that stops, and the war ends and the U.S. embassies also open up the door for that, the area will prosper and it will have a lot of room for investment and it will become a large space to add to investment for U.S. companies.”

Amedi also told Breitbart News he hopes that President Trump will visit Iraq sometime soon to see the possibilities and that Iraq would welcome him anywhere in the country to see the endless opportunities here. He said Iraq is a “strategic partner” of the United States, and a “very open nation” now with relations everywhere in the world except with Israel. He also stressed that while Iraq does also have warm relations with Iran, its neighbor, that those relations are separate and distinct from what it considers a strong relationship with the United States.

Amedi said, too, that Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi was “welcomed very well” on a recent trip to American capital Washington, DC, and that Iraq hopes to offer the same hospitality to Trump sometime soon here in Iraq.

“We have always been a strategic partner to the U.S., and we would love to host and welcome President Trump,” Amedi said. “Our prime minister of Iraq was welcomed very well in Washington DC, very friendly, and he has established a very strong base and connection for Iraq there as well. We would love to welcome President Trump to anywhere here, whether it’s in Baghdad or Erbil or Sulaymaniyah—wherever, it doesn’t matter. He is welcome everywhere. It should be noted there is no connection between our relations with the U.S. and our relations with Iran. They are both independent of each other. We have connections with both. Iraq is now a very open nation. It has connections with all countries around the world other than Israel.”

Much more from Breitbart News’s trip to Iraq is forthcoming