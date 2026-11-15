President Donald Trump and his team continue to dominate the digital landscape, as his administration approaches 66 billion total views and impressions across social media since the start of his second term.

Over the past 21 months, official White House and agency accounts have held a robust digital footprint. Between January 2025 and November 2, 2026, the White House accounts and its affiliates garnered 43.8 billion views and impressions, and cabinet agencies and NASA racked up another 21.9 billion, according to a report Breitbart News reviewed. Agency-wide, the administration has racked up 1.66 billion engagements.

“Powered by a short-form video strategy that combines pop culture, current trends, and both the ethos and winning policy agenda of President Trump, the White House has already delivered billions of views,” a White House official said in a statement to Breitbart News. “The Trump Administration is meeting Gen Z and younger audiences where they actually spend their time—and seeing double-digit engagement rates across cabinet agencies. The Trump administration fundamentally modernized how the government connects with the next generation.”

The official said that the figures underscore the administration’s ability to reach the public directly and drive conversation.

“Generating 65.7 billion views and impressions alongside 1.66 billion engagements across our White House and agency channels demonstrates an unprecedented level of direct-to-public communication,” the official told Breitbart News. “We aren’t just broadcasting updates—we are driving massive, sustained conversation across every major digital platform at a scale never seen before in government.”

The official White House account and its affiliates have garnered the bulk of the impressions in 21 months, 26.5 billion, on X, with a 4.6 percent engagement rate. Another 8.4 billion came through Instagram, nearly six billion of which were in 2026 alone, indicating strong year-over-year growth. Instagram accounts had 186.9 million engagements since the start of the administration.

From the start of the administration through November 2, White House-affiliated Facebook accounts drew 6.63 billion views or impressions and 286.4 million engagements; TikTok pages registered more than two billion views, with nearly 170 million likes; and the White House YouTube channel had over 278 million views and 8.7 million likes.

NASA boasts the most views and impressions of the agency accounts with 8.66 billion, followed by the State Department accounts paired with Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s accounts for a total of 2.8 billion. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Homeland Security Investigations accounts combined for 2.51 billion views and impressions.

The Trump White House YouTube channel has already more than doubled the total views of the account during former President Joe Biden’s entire term. Over four years, the Biden White House drew just over 117 million total views on its videos, compared to the 278 million through Trump’s first 21 months. In its first 21 months, the Biden White House garnered just over 80 million views – less than a third of the Trump White House YouTube account.

Moreover, Biden-era White House YouTube videos had roughly 5.6 million hours of watch time in his first 21 months and 9.8 million over the full term. In less than two years, Trump White House YouTube videos boast more than 31.4 million hours of watch time, more than five times the amount of the Biden administration to the same point.

The White House YouTube channel has seen subscribers increase nearly ten-fold compared to Biden. In its first 21 months, the Biden White House page had 128,320 subscribers, compared to 1,249,804 on the Trump-era White House channel as of November 2.

“In less than two years, our YouTube channel has already surpassed the prior administration’s entire four-year totals for views, watch hours, and net subscribers—growing subscribers nearly tenfold,” the White House official said. “Combined with quadrupling median engagement per post on X, these numbers prove that authentic, high-velocity storytelling cuts through the noise and keeps Americans tuned in.”

The report also shows that the fastest-growing White House audience segment is 18-24, and the audience across agencies skews under 45 years old. The White House notably launched its TikTok page in August 2025. The page has grown rapidly since and had a 14.81 percent engagement rate as of November 2.