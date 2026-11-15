Iranian Boxer on Death Row Wins Human Rights Award — ‘I Will Not Bow Before Oppression’

An Iranian boxing champion facing execution for opposing the Islamic Republic has received a prestigious international human rights award, vowing in a defiant message from prison that he will never surrender to the regime or bow before oppression.

Mohammad Javad Vafaei-Sani, a 31-year-old boxer and coach imprisoned since 2020, was honored Thursday in London with the 2026 Magnitsky Award for Outstanding Human Rights Activist, amid an international campaign by prominent athletes, lawmakers, and human rights organizations to prevent his execution.

In a written message sent from the high-security Vakilabad Prison in Mashhad, northeastern Iran, Vafaei-Sani thanked the award organizers and dedicated the honor to fellow political prisoners and those who have sacrificed their lives in the struggle for a free Iran.

“I accept this Magnitsky award in the name of all those who, for the ‘crime’ of aspiring to a free Iran, have been imprisoned, tortured, threatened, or sentenced to death; in the name of my comrades in the Resistance Units and the generation that is paying the price of freedom with their lives,” he wrote.

Vafaei-Sani, who has been sentenced to death three times since his arrest, rejected the Iranian authorities’ demands that he renounce his political convictions.

“The regime demands repentance, televised confessions and surrender from us. But our answer is clear: ‘We will never surrender; we will never submit to humiliation,’” he declared.

The award was presented at a ceremony in London by British Conservative MP Bob Blackman, chairman of the British Committee for Iran Freedom, and accepted on Vafaei-Sani’s behalf by Mohammad Namdari.

Vafaei-Sani was arrested in 2020 following his participation in the nationwide anti-government protests of November 2019. Iranian authorities accused him of supporting the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), the principal constituent of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), an Iranian opposition coalition led by its president-elect, Maryam Rajavi.

The boxer, a national silver medalist who coached at sports clubs in Mashhad, was prosecuted on allegations including arson and destruction of public property under the capital charge of “corruption on earth.” Human rights organizations have condemned his prosecution, with Amnesty International describing his trial as grossly unfair.

Iran’s Supreme Court twice overturned his death sentence before a Revolutionary Court imposed a third in September 2024. The Supreme Court upheld that sentence in October 2025, following proceedings condemned by human rights organizations as grossly unfair. Rights advocates have also reported that he endured torture, prolonged solitary confinement, and threats against his family.

His lawyer, Babak Paknia, announced a stay of execution in December 2025, temporarily halting the sentence’s implementation without overturning the conviction or removing the threat of capital punishment.

His plight has galvanized an international campaign involving prominent athletes, Olympic champions, and major sporting organizations calling for his release and the annulment of his death sentence.

In November 2025, former world No. 1 tennis player Martina Navratilova, former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines, three-time Olympic swimming gold medalist Nancy Hogshead, and British Olympic swimming medalist Sharron Davies joined an appeal urging international intervention to save Vafaei-Sani’s life.

“The world must not stand by while Iran silences its champions,” the athletes warned in their joint statement, which also drew support from former Australian national soccer captain Craig Foster, three-time U.S. Olympic cyclist Inga Thompson, and other international sports figures.

Prominent figures from the boxing world also joined the campaign, including former heavyweight world champion and Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and German Olympic gold medalist and former world champion Henry Maske.

In a November 26, 2025, letter appealing for international intervention, Klitschko warned against executing athletes for their political beliefs.

“Sport is meant to inspire hope, unity and courage,” he wrote. “The execution of a champion for his political views is a direct assault on these values and a warning to every athlete who dares to speak out.”

Maske similarly called on the international community to intervene, arguing in a separate letter that sport should promote fairness, courage, and humanity rather than serve as an instrument of intimidation.

The World Boxing Council also joined the campaign in November 2025, calling on Iranian authorities to annul Vafaei-Sani’s death sentence and urging international sporting bodies to intervene.

“From the WBC, we call on the Iranian authorities to reconsider and annul the death sentence against Mohammad Javad Vafaei Sani,” WBC President Mauricio Sulaimán declared.

The award comes amid growing international alarm over the Iranian regime’s escalating executions of political prisoners and protesters, including prominent athletes who have challenged the ruling clerical establishment.

According to the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights, at least 710 people had been executed in Iran since the beginning of 2026 as of early November, including 79 political and religious prisoners.

Zohreh Abdollahkhani, founder of Human Rights for Sport, warned that seven Iranian athletes, including Vafaei-Sani, are facing execution, underscoring the broader crackdown on prominent sports figures who have challenged the Islamic Republic.

Sir William Browder, chairman of the Magnitsky Awards committee, said the international attention surrounding Vafaei-Sani’s recognition could help prevent his execution.

“Most important, Mohammad Javad is still alive,” Browder told the Guardian. “That is why this award matters. Every time the world pays attention, it becomes harder to kill him quietly.”

Established in 2015, the Magnitsky Awards recognize individuals who have distinguished themselves in defending human rights. They are named after Sergei Magnitsky, a Russian lawyer and tax adviser who died in police custody in 2009 after exposing alleged corruption involving Russian officials.

In his prison message, Vafaei-Sani also rejected both the former monarchy and Iran’s ruling clerical establishment, calling instead for a democratic republic in which political power rests with the Iranian people.

He endorsed Maryam Rajavi’s Ten-Point Plan, which calls for replacing the Islamic Republic with a secular, democratic, non-nuclear republic based on free elections, political pluralism, separation of religion and state, equal rights for women, an independent judiciary, and abolition of the death penalty.

“We want a free and democratic Iran; an Iran in which neither the Shah nor the Mullah rules,” he wrote.

Vafaei-Sani concluded his message by reaffirming his determination to resist the regime despite remaining imprisoned under a death sentence.

“I remain steadfast in my pledge, and I will not bow before oppression until the people of Iran are free.”

Joshua Klein is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jklein@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter @JoshuaKlein.