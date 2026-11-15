Report: Trump May Hold off on Renewed Iran Strikes Unless Tehran Provokes U.S.

President Donald Trump has told senior advisers he may hold off on renewed military strikes against Iran unless Tehran or its Houthi allies in Yemen engage in further provocations, according to a report Saturday.

Trump raised the possibility during recent discussions with senior national security advisers and after receiving intelligence briefings, Reuters reported, citing three people familiar with the deliberations. The president has not made a final decision on whether to resume military operations against the Islamic Republic.

The discussions come amid appeals from Middle Eastern allies to avoid another major escalation, even as Israel continues pressing Washington to launch additional strikes against the Iranian regime.

According to the report, Trump sought the views of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during separate telephone conversations in recent weeks. Both leaders urged him to avoid renewed attacks, although neither secured a commitment from the president.

During an October 31 conversation, Trump reportedly told the Saudi crown prince that he intended to strike Iran following the midterm elections. Bin Salman urged restraint, arguing that the administration’s economic sanctions were already weakening Tehran.

The president also held three conversations with Erdogan beginning in late October, according to the Turkish presidency, which said their discussion last Saturday focused on efforts to ease tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Trump publicly acknowledged the appeals Thursday, explaining that several regional allies had asked him to avoid an immediate escalation.

“I could end it immediately, but at the request of the nations that I am looking to protect, we are doing it a little bit longer way, a bit more civilly,” Trump told broadcaster Stephen A. Smith.

The president identified Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain among the countries seeking restraint amid concerns that renewed American strikes could trigger Iranian retaliation across the Gulf.

The appeals coincide with American intelligence assessments indicating that the U.S. naval blockade and economic sanctions are severely damaging Iran’s economy, strengthening Washington’s ability to maintain pressure without immediately resuming major military operations.

Intelligence officials have also assessed that renewed strikes would be unlikely to substantially alter Tehran’s negotiating demands, according to the report.

The administration is meanwhile seeking to tighten restrictions on Iranian trade through land routes and the Caspian Sea, extending its economic campaign beyond the naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio offered a similar assessment Friday, arguing that the administration’s economic campaign had weakened the Iranian regime sufficiently to make further military action unnecessary for now.

“There’s no need for military action because we’ve weakened them so much,” Rubio said during remarks at the Federalist Society’s National Lawyers Convention.

Rubio emphasized, however, that the administration’s ultimate objective remains preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

“But I think victory is ensuring that they never have a nuclear weapon,” he said.

Defending the administration’s decision to confront Iran militarily, Rubio explained that Tehran had spent years developing an extensive arsenal of ballistic missiles and drones to deter foreign intervention while pursuing its nuclear ambitions.

Despite the extensive American-Israeli military campaign, Iran retains a substantial missile arsenal, according to a Wall Street Journal report Saturday citing U.S. intelligence estimates that Tehran still possesses between 1,500 and 2,500 missiles.

Officials cautioned that the estimate carries a low degree of confidence because of uncertainty over how many missiles remain operational or stored in underground facilities. Nevertheless, the assessment indicates that Iran retains significant capabilities to retaliate against American forces and regional allies.

Israeli military officials estimate that Iran retains more than 1,500 ballistic missiles, while American intelligence indicates that Tehran has continued rebuilding portions of its arsenal using components stockpiled before the conflict.

The remaining missile threat has heightened concerns among Gulf allies that renewed American strikes could provoke further Iranian missile and drone attacks against their countries.

Israel, by contrast, has continued urging Washington to resume military operations against Tehran, according to Reuters.

Mossad Director Roman Gofman visited Washington on Friday for discussions with senior American officials, including CIA Director John Ratcliffe, as Israeli leaders continued advocating additional action against Iran.

Separately, Israel Hayom reported Saturday that Israeli intelligence had warned the CIA of alleged Iranian plans to assassinate Trump and senior administration officials, potentially using explosive-laden drones.

Citing senior Israeli and American officials, the newspaper said the Mossad corroborated the intelligence at Washington’s request. The report also linked the alleged threats to Trump’s increasingly skeptical approach toward negotiations with Tehran, although the claims have not been independently verified.

Even as Trump considers delaying further strikes, the United States continues reinforcing its military presence in the region.

A third American aircraft carrier is heading toward the Middle East and could replace one of the two already deployed there, according to sources familiar with military planning. All three could remain in the region if necessary.

Among the options under consideration are renewed strikes against Iran’s underground nuclear facilities, although the sites have already been targeted and officials remain uncertain whether additional attacks would achieve significant results.

Trump has also received briefings on American weapons inventories amid concerns about depleted stocks of certain long-range precision munitions. Reuters previously reported that the military had used virtually all of those weapons during the conflict, with one source saying the supplies had not been replenished.

The White House disputed any suggestion that ammunition shortages could constrain the president’s military options.

“The United States Military has enough munitions and ammo to serve all of the Commander-in-Chief’s strategic goals and beyond,” a White House official said.

Trump has also publicly emphasized his willingness to resume military strikes if Iran threatens American interests.

Asked Thursday by radio host Hugh Hewitt whether he would hesitate to use military force to protect American allies and commercial shipping, Trump said he would act without “hesitation,” adding that he could order further strikes immediately if circumstances warranted.

Trump’s consideration of delaying further military action has not been accompanied by a renewed push for negotiations with Tehran.

“We don’t need a deal with Iran. Those days have long since passed!” the president wrote Thursday on Truth Social. “We’ve got their money, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and we’ve got their Strait!”

Addressing the president’s deliberations, a White House official emphasized that Trump remains the sole decision-maker on further military action.

“As Commander-in-Chief, President Trump is the architect and sole decision-maker who holds all the cards and will always ensure that America’s interests are protected,” the official stated. “The United States is in a very strong position with control of the Strait of Hormuz and the Iranian economy collapsing. Only President Trump knows what he will do, and when.”