Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested over the weekend illegal alien felons convicted of crimes like manslaughter, child rape, and kidnapping, Breitbart News has learned.

“While Americans enjoyed their weekend, the patriots of ICE were working around the clock to remove illegal aliens from our communities, including murderers, pedophiles, child abusers, and other public safety threats,” Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin said.

Among those illegal aliens arrested is Madeline Henriquez-Portillo of El Salvador, who was previously convicted of reckless manslaughter and interfering with an investigation in Riverhead, New York.

Likewise, ICE agents arrested Vipin Panchal of India after he was convicted of vehicular homicide while driving under the influence in Upper Macungie Township, Pennsylvania, along with Florencio Vasquez-Silva of Mexico, convicted of first-degree child rape and sexual exploitation of a minor in Seattle, Washington.

Other illegal aliens arrested over the weekend include:

Nestor Herrera, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for sexual assault as an act of sexual contact with a victim less than 13 years old in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Oscar Rodriguez-Ramos, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for lewd or lascivious acts with child under 14 years old and continuous sexual abuse of a child in Los Angeles, California. Victor Cruz, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for fourth-degree child molestation – child less than 17 years of age and offender greater than 4 years older in St. Charles County, Missouri. Maicky Thimoty, a criminal illegal alien from the Federated States of Micronesia, convicted for lascivious acts with a child in Woodbury County, Iowa. Mohammad Mazen Matit, a criminal illegal alien from Syria, convicted for cruelty to a child and assault in Southington, Connecticut. Billian Xiloj-Aquino, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for sexual assault by force or coercion in Fairview, New Jersey. Arturo Sergio Vasquez-Orduno, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for inflicting corporal injury with force: possible great bodily injury and kidnapping in Riverside, California. Hicham Elouada, a criminal illegal alien from Morocco, convicted for strangulation or suffocation, assault and battery, and kidnapping in Medford, Massachusetts. Rigoberto Sanchez-Galvez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for assault, manufacturing and dealing methamphetamine, and illegal re-entry in Sandston, Minnesota. Edy Guadalupe Alvaro-Guzman, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for aggravated kidnapping while committing unlawful detention in Salt Lake City, Utah. Akinola Joel George Taylor, a criminal illegal alien from Nigeria, convicted for fraud by wire in Fort Myers, Florida.

“Thanks to President Trump, border crossings are at historic lows, and deportations are at historic highs,” Mullin said. “Americans will always come first, and we will never apologize for protecting the homeland.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.