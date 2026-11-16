Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has taken into custody a convicted illegal alien pedophile thanks to a California prison cooperating with federal agents, a rare example of cross-agency partnership in the sanctuary state.

On November 11, the day he was to be paroled, ICE agents arrested 66-year-old Oscar Rodriguez-Ramos of El Salvador after he served 20 years at the California Institution for Men in Chino, California, Breitbart News has learned.

Rodriguez-Ramos, if not for the cooperation of the prison with ICE agents, would have been released from state custody back into the community.

In 2006, Rodriguez-Ramos was convicted on three counts of lewd acts with a child under 14 years old, as well as continuous sexual abuse of a child. He was subsequently sentenced to 28 years in prison.

“Turning over Rodriguez-Ramos is an excellent example of how much safer it is for jails and prisons to work with ICE,” Acting ICE Director David Venturella said.

“If this state prison operated under California’s sanctuary policies, they would have unleashed a proven child predator into their own communities — but instead, they coordinated with us to keep him away from innocent kids and the public at large,” Venturella said. “He now faces removal proceedings, and ICE stands ready to enforce the immigration judge’s order as soon as it’s issued in this case.”

Rodriguez-Ramos will remain in ICE custody pending deportation from the United States.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.