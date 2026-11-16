Democrat New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani has officially ended the NYPD Strategic Response Group (SRG), a prominent counterterrorism unit that had been used for riot control.

Mamdani canceled the unit in line with his campaign promise.

“During our campaign, I promised New Yorkers that we would disband the Strategic Response Group and separate counterterrorism from protest response, and today we are delivering on that promise,” Mamdani said in a statement Monday. “New Yorkers exercising their constitutional right to protest should not be met with the same police response as a terrorism threat.”

As noted by CNN, the mayor also banned “certain aggressive crowd-management tactics” along with the SRG:

The new civilian-led “Community Dialogue and De-escalation Division” will not have weapons or arresting powers and will work with a new NYPD unit – The First Amendment Support Team – to prepare for and respond to protests. Both units will work with a new Patrol Support Division within the NYPD staffed by vetted officers who will receive specialized crowd control management training. Mamdani’s directive will also formally ban kettling, an often-criticized crowd control tactic in which officers surround a group of people and physically restrict them to a certain area. Tear gas and the use of long guns will be prohibited during protests. Responding officers will no longer be allowed to deploy pepper spray as a crowd management tool, acoustic devices will be limited to 90 decibels and the use of bicycles as weapons will be allowed only when preventing death or physical injury to an officer or another person.

Mamdani has reportedly been developing the ban since he assumed office in January.

“The reason we have taken 10 months to get to this point is to ensure that we could do so in a way that fulfilled the promise and was able to fulfill exactly those responsibilities that we hold,” he said.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the SRG’s 500 officers will be moving to the department’s Counterterrorism Bureau. Critics have called this a compromise, a characterization she rejected in an interview with ABC 7.

“I would never compromise on security for New Yorkers. And over the past year, we have made a number of massive changes in the department that strengthen our counterterrorism efforts, this among them,” she said.

“Nothing would change about the way that the NYPD responds to crowd control conditions, like, for example, the celebrations following the Knicks’ epic championship,” Tisch added. “And so New Yorkers can expect in crowd control type situations to see the very same response that they are accustomed to.”

Police unions have criticized the decision.

“When you are in policing, you’ve got to be proactive, not reactive. And that’s what’s not happening now. Now we’re going backwards,” said Scott Munro of the Detectives’ Endowment Association.