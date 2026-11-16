New U.S. intelligence indicates Iran is developing plans to target senior Trump administration officials with a potential radioactive “dirty bomb” or chemical weapons attack in Washington, DC, according to a report on Monday.

The intelligence, detailed by CNN citing seven U.S. officials, includes specific locations and potential targets in the nation’s capital, according to two sources familiar with the findings. The revelations have prompted extensive contingency planning, although officials remain divided over whether Tehran possesses the means or intends to carry out an attack.

Sources familiar with the intelligence characterized the planning as an effort by Tehran to develop potential options rather than evidence of an imminent attack. Nevertheless, officials held several meetings over the past week to discuss countermeasures, with one source describing the preparations as “prudent.”

“Whether they actually have the personnel in place to execute is a matter of debate,” one source told the outlet.

The White House said it was monitoring potential threats but emphasized that authorities had identified no credible threat to the homeland.

“We are monitoring any and all potential threats, but at this time there are no credible threats to the homeland,” White House spokesperson Lauren Bis said.

The intelligence comes amid heightened security precautions for senior Trump administration officials following threats attributed to Iran.

The Secret Service moved Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent into military housing last week following Iranian threats, a development independently reported before Monday’s revelations. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House chief of staff Stephen Miller have also reportedly relocated to military or other protected accommodations amid heightened security concerns.

Bessent has spearheaded President Donald Trump’s economic pressure campaign against Tehran through Operation Economic Outcast, targeting the regime’s oil revenues and access to international financial markets.

The Treasury secretary has portrayed the death threats against him as evidence that the administration’s campaign to cut off Iran’s financial lifelines is working.

“We are squeezing them, and their death threats tell me that everything I’m doing is working,” Bessent said.

The intelligence also raises the possibility that Iran has already positioned materials for an unconventional attack inside the United States.

U.S. intelligence intercepted Iranian communications claiming that bomb-making materials had already been concealed inside the country, according to the report. Although officials remain divided over the credibility of those claims, some believe it is likely that Iran has already pre-positioned radioactive materials or chemical agents that could be incorporated into a conventional explosive device.

One source familiar with the intelligence warned that Iran could have exploited longstanding vulnerabilities along the U.S. border to position operatives inside the country.

“As porous as our border has been for the better part of ten years, it would have been extremely easy to get operatives inside the country,” the source said.

Another source said many national security officials assume radioactive materials may already have been positioned inside the United States for years, if not decades.

Iran would not necessarily need to send trained operatives into the country, since it could attempt to recruit someone already living in the United States to carry out an attack, according to the report.

A dirty bomb combines conventional explosives with radioactive material, dispersing contamination without triggering a nuclear explosion. Although the blast would likely cause most immediate casualties, the radioactive material could contaminate surrounding areas and create lasting health and environmental hazards.

“Any weapon like that is a weapon of terror, not a weapon of precision, just like a suicide bomber blowing themselves up,” one source familiar with the intelligence said. “They can make people really sick and certain areas uninhabitable.”

Iran’s mission to the United Nations rejected the chemical weapons allegations, declaring that Tehran considers their use illegitimate under any circumstances.

The mission said Iran “categorically rejects and unequivocally refutes the false and fabricated allegations circulated in this regard.” Its statement did not specifically address the reported dirty bomb intelligence.

The latest intelligence follows warnings from Israel earlier this month that Iran was considering the use of chemical weapons, raising concerns about Tehran’s preparations for unconventional attacks.

As Breitbart News reported November 3, Israel shared intelligence with Washington indicating that Iran was developing capabilities to deliver chemical agents through missiles, drones or clandestine operations.

The warnings, first detailed by the New York Times, drew differing assessments from American officials, with some expressing alarm over the findings, while others questioned whether the intelligence demonstrated an immediate Iranian intention to use chemical weapons.

Iranian assassination plotting against current and former U.S. officials dates back to Trump’s first administration, including an alleged murder-for-hire scheme targeting him in 2024. Previous plots largely focused on opportunities to attack American officials traveling overseas.

Separate U.S. intelligence warnings had already raised concerns about Iranian assassination plots targeting Americans abroad.

As Breitbart News reported on October 23, Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton warned Secretary of State Marco Rubio in an unclassified memorandum that Tehran had intensified efforts to target Americans overseas.

“The lethal plotting efforts by the Iranians against U.S. citizens have reached advanced stages in both the Middle East and certain other countries,” Clayton wrote.

The October warning contributed to heightened security precautions and diplomatic staffing reductions at American missions across the Middle East. The latest intelligence marks a potentially significant escalation, identifying specific locations and targets for possible attacks inside Washington, according to the officials cited by CNN.

U.S. intelligence is also tracking a separate threat involving the possible use of Iranian chemical weapons against American troops stationed in the Middle East, according to two officials cited in Monday’s report.

Several officials warned that U.S. troops lack adequate protective equipment or training to withstand such an attack. The concerns have prompted separate contingency planning to ensure American diplomatic and intelligence personnel in the region are better prepared.

The intelligence comes as the Trump administration continues its naval blockade of Iran, maintaining intense economic pressure on Tehran while negotiations to end the confrontation have failed to produce a breakthrough.

The report also raised concerns that Iranian hardliners or rogue elements of the regime could attempt to derail diplomatic negotiations by launching an attack. A regional source warned that the coming weeks would be critical to reaching an agreement, with certain parties potentially seeking to play “spoiler.”

One source familiar with the intelligence suggested Iran’s capability to carry out such an attack may not have changed, but its incentive has, as mounting American military and economic pressure raises the stakes for Tehran.

A U.S. official told CNN that Tehran understands the risk of retaliation if it uses unconventional weapons against American targets, whether in the Middle East or the United States. But officials fear Iran’s leadership could become willing to accept that risk if it believes the regime’s survival is at stake.

Joshua Klein is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jklein@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter @JoshuaKlein.