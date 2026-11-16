Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) offered a historic reality check, offering perspective as practicing Muslims gain a foothold in the halls of Congress by pointing to some of the realities that the Founding Fathers were facing 240 years ago.

The Florida governor, who has become particularly outspoken following the midterm elections and the victory of his successor Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), shared a video of incoming Michigan senator Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed, a Muslim socialist, telling Meet the Press that he plans to take the oath of office on the Quran. Notably, he cites Thomas Jefferson as owning a Quran, seemingly to soften the blow of the prospect of swearing in on something other than the Bible.

“I will likely swear on the Quran. Which Quran? We’re not sure. I mean, Thomas Jefferson had a copy of the Quran,” he said, attempting to inject the Founding Fathers into his plan in order to soften the news.

“So when Keith Ellison was sworn in to Congress, he swore in on that copy,” he said. “There’s also the first – the University of Michigan holds the first Quran in the state of Michigan. It’s very, very old, and that might be the choice. So I don’t know.”

However, DeSantis reminded El-Sayed of the reality Jefferson was dealing with in relation to the Muslims, using his copy of their holy book for study and reference throughout his political career.

“Thomas Jefferson and John Adams met the Tripoli Ambassador in London and asked why Muslims were attacking nations who had done them no harm,” DeSantis said, referencing Jefferson’s battle with the Tripoli pirates, who were primarily Muslim.

DeSantis referenced a portion of the letter they wrote John Jay, dated March 28, 1786.

“We took the liberty to make some inquiries concerning the Grounds of their pretentions to make war upon Nations who had done them no Injury, and observed that we considered all mankind as our friends who had done us no wrong, nor had given us any provocation,” they letter reads, as the founders explained that the ambassador said the war waged by the Muslims was entirely based on the laws of their prophet in the Quran, which identifies infidels as sinners deserving of wrath.

“The Ambassador [of Tripoli] answered us that it was founded on the Laws of their Prophet, that it was written in their Koran, that all nations who should not have acknowledged their authority were sinners, that it was their right and duty to make war upon them wherever they could be found, and to make slaves of all they could take as Prisoners, and that every Musselman who should be slain in battle was sure to go to Paradise,” the wrote.

DeSantis took the wind out of El-Sayed’s sails by adding, “Jefferson would go on to wage war against the Barbary pirates (terrorists) during his presidency.”

Notably, El-Sayed’s election has been praised by a former spokesman for the Muslim Brotherhood’s political party in Egypt, asserting that El-Sayed stands as a model for Muslims advancing their cause “from within the political system.”

While DeSantis, who is leaving his current post due to term limits, has made no formal announcements, political rumors indicate that he is leaving the door open to another presidential bid in 2028.