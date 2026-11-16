A twice-deported illegal alien has been arrested and charged with killing 21-year-old Ryan O’Shea, a hockey player at the University of New Haven in New Haven, Connecticut, in a drunk driving crash.

This week, police charged 31-year-old illegal alien Guillermo Carmona-Lopez of Mexico with second-degree manslaughter, three counts of third-degree assault, three counts of reckless endangerment, drunk driving, driving with a suspended license, and reckless driving, among other charges.

According to police, Carmona-Lopez was driving his Chevrolet Silverado the wrong way on I-91 in North Haven when he hit O’Shea, who was driving a Honda Accord, head-on. O’Shea died at the scene while other drivers involved in the crash suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“Carmona-Lopez was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, police said,” according to the report.

Investigators said Carmona-Lopez admitted to drinking four beers the night of the crash. Carmona-Lopez’s blood alcohol level at the time was .22, well above the state’s limit of .08.

“Ryan O’Shea was just 21 years old,” Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director David Venturella told local media:

He was a college student, a hockey player and a young man preparing for a career protecting others. His family should be celebrating his accomplishments and looking forward to his future. Instead, they’re mourning a life tragically cut short. We extend our deepest condolences to Ryan’s family, friends and teammates. His death is a devastating loss, and he deserves to be remembered for the life he lived and the future he was working so hard to build. [Emphasis added]

O’Shea was a senior at the University of New Haven. At the time of the crash, he was on his way home from a hockey game. O’Shea was studying to become a police officer. The university has dedicated a plaque in his honor on campus.

ICE officials confirmed Carmona-Lopez is an illegal alien from Mexico who was arrested by Border Patrol agents in May 2013. At the time, he was deported to Mexico but illegally crossed the southern border again.

For a second time, Carmona-Lopez was arrested by Border Patrol agents and issued a final deportation order, sending him back to Mexico. At an unknown time and location, he illegally crossed the border a third time.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.