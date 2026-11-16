Democrat influencer Harry Sisson renewed his demand Monday that former White House press secretary Sean Spicer should serve in Iran, hours after a clip of Spicer telling him he already serves in the Navy Reserve began recirculating online.

The exchange aired in June on Piers Morgan Uncensored, where Spicer appeared on a panel discussing the U.S. war against Iran. Sisson pressed the former Trump spokesman on why he was not deployed to the Middle East.

Sisson, who opposed the strikes, challenged him to enlist.

“I don’t know why Sean hasn’t signed up to serve. You should go over there, Sean,” Sisson said. “Go serve in Iran right now.”

Spicer answered, “Get your head out of your a**, Harry.”

The Democrat influencer pressed on, insisting he wanted to see the former press secretary on the front lines. Spicer asked whether or not he had access to the internet.

“Why don’t you read my bio?” Spicer said. “Take a time out for a second before you say stupid things like that, okay?”

Sisson kept demanding to know why Spicer was not in uniform.

“I know you don’t know how this works, but I’m in the reserves,” Spicer said. “I’ve actually got — I’ve got duty this weekend.”

The taunting continued after that correction, and the Navy reservist lost his patience.

“You are such an arrogant little sh*t. Do you understand how this works?” Spicer said. “I am in the military, you dumb*ss.”

Sisson told him to “cry more” and claimed he was one of the wealthy Republicans who tell other people to go fight. “I’m not crying!” Spicer insisted.

Spicer joined the Navy Reserve in 1999 as a public affairs officer and held the rank of commander as of Military Times reporting, which placed him with the Joint Staff’s naval reserve contingent in Washington. He also holds a master’s degree from the Naval War College.

The obligation pulled him away from the White House podium during his tenure as press secretary. The Associated Press reported in 2017 that reservists commit to at least one weekend a month plus two weeks a year.

The war Spicer defended in the clip has not ended. President Donald Trump may hold off on renewed strikes against Iran unless Tehran or its Houthi allies provoke the United States further, according to a report Saturday, with the American naval blockade still in place.