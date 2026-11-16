Sen. Ashley Moody (R-FL) was delayed on her flight from Tampa to Washington, DC, on Monday after the plane was diverted due to an alleged engine failure.

American Airlines Flight 496, which included Moody among its passengers, diverted to Orlando, causing her to miss votes in the U.S. Senate. Her plane landed safely.

“Earlier today, the American Airlines flight she was on had engine failure and had to make an emergency landing in Orlando,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “She got on the next available flight to DC but unfortunately landed just after votes closed.”

The spokesperson added that Moody was “grateful to the pilots and crew for getting everyone on board on the ground safely.”

Moody’s delayed flight comes after flights across the United States were grounded over the weekend due to an issue with the Air Traffic Control system. Per Breitbart News:

The FAA’s alert said the action was “DUE TO EXTRAORDINARY CIRCUMSTANCES AND FOR REASONS OF SAFETY.” Hours later, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy provided an update, explaining the “routers actually got overloaded with data” to the point where they were getting “inconsistency in the data” from the routers, per Breitbart News. Several hours later, the FAA lifted the nationwide ground stop.

In an update early Saturday, Sec. Duffy said, “Operations are slowly returning to normal this morning. Planes are pushing back, taxiing, and taking off, and it is safe to fly. We are in close coordination with the airlines to support the ongoing recovery.”

“You will continue to see some delays and cancellations as carriers reschedule flights and reposition aircraft/crews where they are needed most. Our top priority right now is making sure travelers get home safely to their families as quickly as possible. To our air traffic controllers, pilots, and flight crews who are working around the clock: the nation thanks you for your professionalism and dedication to the flying public,” Duffy said.