U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas Aaron Reitz is warning Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) against targeting individuals close to President Donald Trump, as Democrat lawmakers have made quite clear their intentions to go after Republicans since taking the U.S. House and Senate in the midterm elections.

In his letter to Warren, Reitz instructed her to preserve documents linked to investigations of people close to Trump, NBC News reported Sunday.

Reitz shared the letter in a social media post with a caption that said Warren was “on the warpath to wield her committee gavel like a tomahawk, seeking the scalps of those who associate ‘too closely’ with President Trump.”

“Congressional investigations can’t be used to punish Americans for exercising their 1A rights,” he added, noting the letter was his “first arrow shot.”

Reitz said, “I am writing to give you formal notice of your obligation to preserve all documents, communications, and other electronically stored information relevant to your intent to weaponize congressional investigations” and asked her to inform him by November 23 that she had received the letter and taken steps to preserve the materials:

Warren recently said CEOs, Wall Street executives, and giant corporations “better get ready for some investigations, serious ones,” and in October claimed Trump had “the biggest grifts going in American history.”

Meanwhile, some of her fellow Democrat lawmakers taunted Trump officials in the days after the midterm elections with vows to investigate them, Breitbart News reported.

For example, Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA), the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, said he planned to target former members of Trump’s administration, saying, “[M]aybe it’s because I’m gay, but like, you know, like pettiness is a thing.”

Per the NBC article, “Reitz, a former chief of staff to Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, has sent similar letters to [Democrat Sen. from Connecticut] Blumenthal and Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., warning them against investigating Trump associates and calling on them to preserve documents.”