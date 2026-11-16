The $235 Billion Broken Promise

The following content is sponsored by the Electronic Payments Coalition.

Before Congress capped debit card interchange fees, corporate retail interests made a clear promise: consumers would benefit.

At the time, the National Restaurant Association told Congress the reform would “benefit consumers in the form of lower prices.” A National Retail Federation executive said merchants were ready to pass the savings along through “discounts and other benefits.” And the Food Marketing Institute promised the policy would create “significant savings” that would ultimately benefit consumers.

Fifteen years later, Americans know how that story ended. Consumers did not receive lower prices, and corporate megastores kept an estimated $235 billion in profits for themselves.

Call it what it was: a broken promise, and a lie told to Congress and the American people.

Corporate Megastores Promised Families a Discount, But Pocketed the Money Instead

Retailers made consumers and small businesses the centerpiece of their push for the Durbin Amendment, which imposed government-mandated caps on debit card processing costs. Their argument was simple: lower their costs and they would lower prices at the checkout counter.

But the evidence shows the promised savings never reached families.

A new analysis by economists Robert Shapiro and Michael Strain estimates that the debit card cap generated $235 billion in profits for major retailers. That is money that could have helped families afford groceries, gas, housing, childcare, and other everyday expenses. Instead, it went to corporate balance sheets.

Government research also tells a similar story. A Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond survey found more than 98 percent of businesses, including the corporate megastores who promised to lower prices for consumers, either kept prices unchanged or raised them.

The retailers’ promises were not vague. They told Congress consumers would benefit through lower prices. Consumers did not.

Small Businesses Got Crumbs — and Many Paid More in Fees

Corporate megastores also invoked Main Street in their campaign for debit card mandates. But when the money arrived, the biggest chains took the overwhelming share, padding their profits instead.

The Shapiro/Strain analysis finds that roughly 150 of the largest national and regional retail chains captured 42.7 percent of total savings from the cap — an estimated $101.9 billion. By contrast, more than 2.4 million neighborhood retailers with less than $1 million in annual sales received just 1.7 percent of the total, or an average of roughly $120 per business per year.

That is not meaningful relief for a local business. It is crumbs.

And for many small businesses, the debit card cap created a new problem. The regulation contributed to higher costs on low-dollar debit purchases – the everyday transactions that matter most to coffee shops, convenience stores, quick-service restaurants, and other merchants that rely on frequent, smaller sales.

Corporate megastores got billions, consumers got no discount, and many small businesses were left with higher costs.

The Same Retailers Want Congress to Trust Them Again

The Durbin Amendment is no longer a prediction. It is a 15-year record.

Corporate retailers said the government should cut their debit-card costs because consumers would benefit. They retained $235 billion in profits instead.

Now, the same corporate interests are back in Washington pushing credit-card mandates in Congress and similar proposals in state legislatures. Once again, they claim consumers and small businesses will benefit.

They no longer have the benefit of the doubt.

“The corporate megastores have a credibility problem,” said Electronic Payments Coalition Executive Chairman Richard Hunt. “They promised American families lower prices and instead pocketed $235 billion. Fifteen years later, hardworking Americans are still waiting for their money, while these same megastores are back in Washington asking Congress to do it all over again with credit cards.”

Congress should demand answers from the corporate megastores, hold them accountable for their lies, and reject new card mandates built on the same failed promise. Don’t let corporate megastores rip off American families, small businesses and local financial institutions again.