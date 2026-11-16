The U.S. military confirmed Monday that a third American aircraft carrier has arrived in the Middle East, joining more than 50,000 U.S. troops stationed across the region as President Donald Trump keeps his military options open amid escalating tensions with Iran.

The arrival of the USS Theodore Roosevelt marks only the second time this year that three American aircraft carriers have operated simultaneously in the region, a concentration last seen in April and, before that, during the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that the Roosevelt, which transited the Indian Ocean on Sunday, is now operating in its area of responsibility as part of a scheduled deployment, joining the USS George H.W. Bush and USS George Washington.

The American military presence includes approximately 53,000 personnel, according to a source familiar with the deployment, alongside 13 destroyers, two cruisers and a littoral combat ship operating across the region. An additional amphibious force carrying roughly 2,000 Marines is also headed toward the Middle East.

The buildup comes as Iran works to rebuild its battered missile and drone arsenal while continuing to threaten American forces and regional allies despite extensive U.S. and Israeli strikes against its military infrastructure.

Iran may still possess between 1,500 and 2,500 missiles despite earlier strikes, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing U.S. intelligence assessments that carry low confidence because officials remain uncertain how many of the weapons are operational.

Israeli military officials likewise warned ministers during Sunday’s Security Cabinet meeting that Tehran is pouring resources into rebuilding its missile and drone arsenal despite mounting economic pressure.

Tehran has also threatened to strike American forces preemptively, with Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi warning that Iran could act before another U.S. attack if it believed an assault was imminent. Iranian officials have also claimed that restrictions on the range of their missiles have been lifted.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed Friday that it struck an American early-warning radar installation in Bahrain, home to the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet, but CENTCOM said U.S. forces shot down both incoming attack drones without injuries or damage.

The IRGC claimed another attack Sunday, saying it launched six drones against American radar equipment at Bahrain’s Al-Riffa helicopter base. Bahraini authorities reported intercepting the incoming drones, while Iran’s claims of damage remain unverified.

The Iranian attacks come as Washington maintains a sweeping naval blockade that has effectively cut off Iranian oil exports while American forces protect shipments from Gulf allies through the Strait of Hormuz despite Tehran’s repeated threats against commercial vessels.

CENTCOM reported that Gulf partners have shipped more than 1.7 billion barrels of crude oil through Hormuz under American protection, with U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets patrolling regional waters.

The blockade, coupled with crippling American sanctions, has intensified the economic pressure on Tehran, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warning Sunday that Iran’s economy could contract by 25 percent between March 2026 and March 2027 — a collapse he compared to the economic devastation following the Soviet Union’s dissolution.

“A lot of the leadership, they’re like rats in a sewer pipe,” Bessent told Fox News. “They are in underground bunkers, and they don’t see how bad it is up top.”

Tehran has meanwhile continued denying international inspectors access to nuclear facilities damaged during earlier strikes, with the International Atomic Energy Agency raising fresh concerns over an underground enrichment facility at Isfahan.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have urged Trump to avoid renewed strikes, arguing that American sanctions and the blockade are already weakening Tehran. Israeli officials, however, have pressed Washington to consider further military action amid concerns over Iran’s efforts to rebuild its arsenal.

Trump has told senior advisers he may hold off on further strikes against Iran unless Tehran or its Houthi allies launch new provocations against the United States.