Rep. Sarah McBride (D-DE) — a man who pretends to be a woman — invoked the Bible at a conference over the weekend while talking about the Democratic Party’s path forward after the 2026 midterm elections.

McBride, a transgender-identifying lawmaker who was reelected on Nov. 3, specifically quoted part of a verse from Isaiah 58:12 by calling on Democrats to be “repairers of the breach.”

“…[T]o forge a new deal for this century and for our country, we also have to be builders of trust in ourselves and in one another. We have to be, as scripture calls, ‘repairers of the breach,’ so that we can restore the foundational faith that makes this American experiment and democracy itself even possible,” McBride said in a speech at Majority Democrats’ What’s Next Conference in Denver, Colorado.

“That faith that your neighbor can change so that your country can change. That faith that through peaceful conversation and basic compassion, through disagreement and debate, we can summon our better angels and build a brighter future,” McBride continued.

Several other Democrats used quotes from the Bible mixed with progressive and heretical theology during the conference, seemingly attempting to co-opt Republicans’ traditional hold on faith in politics to advance their own agenda.

Christopher Hale, a Tennessee Democrat politician and a former staffer of Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, assessed in a post to X that “more than a third of the main-stage talks invoked faith, scripture or prayer, from Warnock’s ‘parting of the Red Sea’ to Talarico’s ‘beloved community.'”

This election cycle, many Democrats wove “social justice theology” into their messaging and paired it with a twisted version of Republicans’ popular message of economic populism — a method that appears to have boosted blue voter turnout in the midterms.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.